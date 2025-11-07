The REAL Reason for the Democrats' #SchumerShutdown Extortion Scam

Economist Milton Friedman asked this question: "How could it be that free immigration was a good thing before 1914 and free immigration is a bad thing today?" And his answer was, "It is one thing for free immigration to jobs and another thing to have free immigration to welfare. And you cannot have both."

Advertisement

California was one of eight states that subsidized or made health care expenses free for all illegal aliens in 2024, and now the budget is hemorrhaging. Can you help a brotha out?

This is the story of why Americans were so outraged when Joe Biden let in millions—some estimates go as high as 20 million—unvetted strangers into the U$A. And it is a story of the lies being told by the open border left that no illegal aliens receive free health care and other expensive "free stuff" from the American people.

And you can find no better example of this dysfunction than California.

That's unadulterated horse pucky, as my dad used to say.

Worse, a study found that California is "laundering" federal money to get higher reimbursement rates from — who? You.

The Economic Policy Center put it this way:

California’s “Money Laundering” Tactics: The state taxes Medicaid insurers and then makes higher payments to those same insurers with that tax revenue. The higher payments enable the state to claim additional federal matching dollars. These federal funds leave California with surplus money to spend elsewhere. This scheme effectively allows the state to “launder” federal Medicaid funds without spending any of its own money. Unrestricted Medicaid Expansion: California uses this influx of federal money to fund large-scale Medicaid expansions. The most significant of these are extending Medicaid coverage to illegal immigrants and eliminating the asset test so wealthy people can qualify for taxpayer-financed long-term care. Because the federal dollars are money laundered, the state circumvents restrictions on federal Medicaid funding for illegal immigrants. [emphasis added]

Advertisement

Look up the word fungible to find out how this works.

Even among the cartel workers, terrorists, gang members, Chinese soldiers, and trafficked children, there may be people who genuinely came for the best of reasons to the United States. But we can't afford to pay the freight for these folks while having a $38 trillion debt. And we can't have federal district court judges force a president to spend money on it, either.

Once you see what California is spending on health care alone for people illegally in that state, you will be stunned.

A 2025 report by the University of California, Merced, and the California Health Care Foundation found that taxpayers paid a gobsmacking $9.5 BILLION on only health care for people in the country illegally. That's $3 billion over what they budgeted, naturally.

California State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio says overall expenditures are far higher.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The Democrat-friendly CBO in 2024 declared that Joe's open border policy cost "cost federal and state taxpayers more than $16.2 billion to provide Medicaid-funded emergency services to illegal aliens since taking office." And we know that's a low estimate due to California's expenditures alone.

The huge prices sent Gavin Newsom's California into a fiscal doom loop.

Advertisement

After the governor lost billions in COVID funds, a state employment scandal where Nigerian princes and state prison inmates signed up for unemployment benefits, and more billions in missing homeless funds, even the woke Los Angeles Times seemed to telegraph that ringing the dinner bell and giving free health care to illegal aliens was a questionable and unsustainable promise.

California became the first state in the nation to offer healthcare to all income-eligible immigrants one year ago, which gave Gov. Gavin Newsom another liberal achievement to tout when lauding the Golden State as a national trailblazer. But the $9.5-billion price tag of California’s program is already more than $3 billion above the budget estimate from last summer and is expected to grow even higher.

And please, don't lecture anyone about how illegal aliens pay taxes. In California, they pay consumption taxes, but if they're working off the books, as many do, they don't pay income taxes. Furthermore, the cost of even ever-worsening California is the second highest in the country, next to New York City, and costs billions to bankroll. SNAP? We pay for that too. Newsom and the Democrats want all illegal aliens to be given work permits to increase their taxation, but that argument certainly rings hollow after all of Joe's Kids were trafficked into the country.

Advertisement

American citizens' coverage is rationed even more when non-citizens flood the line.

This past summer, I lost a loved one on Medi-Cal due to rationing…her care was deemed “too expensive.” She was placed on hospice and passed within two weeks. I didn’t do enough to save her, and neither did our system.



She was an American, a mother, grandmother, and sister. She… pic.twitter.com/a1BdEHJ3RG — Assemblyman David Tangipa (@AsmTangipa) November 4, 2025

Don't kid yourself; this government shutdown is to bail out those eight blue states that rang the dinner bell.

Wow, this #SchumerShutdown is a real mess, isn't it?

Because you're such a smart guy or gal, and to give you some mind food while the #SchumerShutdown threatens to deprive Americans of real food, we're offering 74% off our regular VIP Membership. You'll get your VIP treatment with no ads, exclusive content, and access to PJ Media podcasts and videos. It's worth it.

Use this link and use the promo code POTUS47 to get the best deal of the year!