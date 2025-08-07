They're Not YOUR Kids: School Counselor Arranged Student Abortions Without Telling Parents

What a nightmare. A Fairfax County, Va., high school social worker is accused of illegally arranging and using taxpayer money to pay for abortions for two students without bothering to inform the parents. One of the underage girls was five months pregnant. When she told a teacher what had happened, school officials threatened that teacher into silence.

This is yet another case of the Fairfax County schools playing God with someone else's children — and grandchildren.

According to an exclusive report from the local WC Dispatch, the allegations from two former Centreville High School students revealed that the same counselor at the school spirited away the girls to the Fairfax Healthcare Center. They allege that the school principal knew and arranged for tax money to pay for killing the babies without notifying parents.

The girls were told "they had no choice" but to have the abortions.

The 17-year-old girl who was five months pregnant was so frightened at the coercion that she ran away from the clinic and told a teacher. That teacher was subsequently ordered to keep quiet.

The Dispatch reported how this apparent frightening and coercive abortion "pipeline" worked at Centreville High School.

"A handwritten statement from [a student who went through with the abortion]...lays out how [social worker Carolina] Díaz scheduled the appointment, paid the clinic’s fees, and swore her to secrecy," according to the Dispatch. It was all illegal, because "The girl, an 11th-grade ESOL student, says the abortion took place in November 2021—while she was still seventeen—making the concealment a straight-line violation of state law."

The other 17-year-old girl was "five months pregnant and wavering, [and] was allegedly told by the same social worker that she “had no other choice.” The girl, terrified, ultimately bolted from the clinic rather than go through with the procedure," according to reporter Walter Curt.

Curt reported that the student confided the incident to a teacher, Zenaida Perz, "who allowed her name to be used on the record and provided The W.C. Dispatch a recording of the family confirming that no one at the school had ever informed them of the intent to terminate their daughter’s pregnancy. I have reviewed the audio in full and verified its content; it’s heartbreaking."

The Dispatch revealed a handwritten note from one of the students.

🚨NEW: Fairfax High Abortion Cover-Up—Secret Trips, No Parents, Two Minors Speak Out



Two Centreville High School students have provided letters, audio recordings, and additional documents showing that staff arranged and paid for their abortions—one when she was five months… pic.twitter.com/1UE1AgeccI — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 6, 2025

The teacher was allegedly threatened to keep the illegal incidents quiet, and "school administrators tried to muzzle her once she learned the truth—pressuring classmates to bait her into minor policy violations that could justify firing or force a quiet resignation."

The school district says that it's investigating the incidents that occurred in 2021, but one wonders, is this still going on today?

MAJOR SCANDAL UNFOLDING IN FAIRFAX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN VIRGINIA



Two former students allege that the school arranged and bankrolled abortions for them without telling their parents. One student was a minor at the time.



PEOPLE NEED TO GO TO PRISON FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/p3XMsWi06b — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 7, 2025

It's not hard to imagine that, since the same circumstances played out for two girls, this had happened to other students.

The scandal has awakened the movers and shakers in the Washington, D.C., area. Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton wanted the district to know that he's watching.

"Fairfax County’s Centreville High School is staring down a potential criminal firestorm. Two female students—both minors—say school officials arranged and bankrolled abortions at Fairfax Healthcare Center without so much as a phone call to their parents, a direct break with… — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 7, 2025

And Fairfax County school administrators deserve to be held under a microscope. After all, these are the same people who are still pushing boys into girls' bathrooms and sports teams. The district was notified last month by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights that it violated Title IX.

These reported abortions were the same year, 2021, that the nearby Loudon County school district ordered a dad arrested at a school board meeting because he raised his voice over his daughter being raped in the bathroom by a boy dressed as a girl.

There is no end to the hubristic conceits of this band of so-called "educators."

Recall, the Fairfax school district completely changed the admissions policy at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology because too few blacks and too many Asians were admitted.

Leftists, in schools or other government roles, want to disappear parents and break up family units because they believe they know better than mom and dad. It's not education; it's evil.

Here we go again. Another day, another arrogant bureaucrat making decisions for someone else's kid. PJ Media is proud to out these people.

