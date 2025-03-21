Trump Names the Next Generation Military Fighter Jet, and It Will Send the Left Into Orbit

The next generation fighter jet to replace the stealth F-22 Raptor has been named, and you can bet this news will send leftist lunacy into hyperspace.

Are you tired of winning yet? We hope not, because the next generation fighter jet will be made by the Boeing Company and be named — wait for it — the F-47. I'll give you time to stop your gleeful laughing.

Advertisement

The 47th president of the U.S., Donald Trump, announced Friday in the Oval Office that Boeing had won the bid to build the new Air Force stealth fighter. Trump said the craft has been going through shakedowns and testing for five years.

.@POTUS: "The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built. An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost 5 years and we're confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation." pic.twitter.com/J33fjUogs5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 21, 2025

The sixth-generation Air Force craft will include the usual stealth technology and possesses speeds over Mach 2, not quite as fast as the F-15, but faster than other fighters in the American fleet. The F-47 would "likely" incorporate the next generation "adaptive propulsion technology."





The fighter jet will have next-level stealth technology, but because of the advent of hypersonic weapons, stealth technology has had to adapt to include evasive infrared technology and artificial intelligence.

The Aviationist reports that this Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) is part of a "family of systems which includes both a manned aircraft and unmanned Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) also previously known as Loyal Wingmen."

Advertisement

The new fighter jet would replace the fifth-generation F-22 Raptor, which is officially 27 years old.

Chief of staff of the Air Force, General David Allvin, told reporters, "Compared to the F-22, the F-47 will cost less and be more adaptable to future threats — and we will have more of the F-47s in our inventory."

In his announcement on Friday, Trump said, "We're confident that [this new fighter] massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation. We know every other plane; I've seen every one of them, and it's not even close. This is next-level."

The president told reporters, "We've given an order for a lot. We can't tell you the price."

Apparently, the word is out about this sixth-generation fighter because Trump said, "Our allies are calling constantly. They want to buy them also."

The news couldn't be any sweeter for the troubled Boeing, which has been beset by the bad International Space Station launch — leaving astronauts stuck in space for months instead of days. It's also been set back by the strike last winter that forced the defense and civilian jetliner producer to trim its production.

Boeing's St. Louis fab will build the fighters. Yahoo News reported, "The engineering and manufacturing development contract is worth more than $20 billion. The winner [Boeing] will receive hundreds of billions of dollars in orders over the contract's multi-decade lifetime."

Advertisement

Already, Trump fans are "designing" the new fighter jet.

DJT MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KH0XbhoGMj — Joab Yarkoni (@balaganazo) March 21, 2025

This isn't a bad idea for some tail art or, as this guy suggests, for the nose of the plane.

The F-47 🤙🏻



Can we paint this on the nose of the plane? pic.twitter.com/8qiWTLrJx7 — Man Issachar (@ManIssachar) March 21, 2025

As usual for Trump, this is more than a vanity project. It takes an extra large set of gonads to name a military fighter jet after yourself, but President Trump isn't shy about projecting a strong American image. He wants the world to know that he's the guy in charge and that there will be no more FAFO foreign policy SNAFUs and quixotic military engagements.

Thank you for reading PJ Media. We're so grateful for our readers that we're offering you 60% off our VIP Membership. I know! It's a great deal.

If you're interested in an ad free experience or love to comment on our stories but you can't because you'r not a VIP Member, then here's your chance. USE THIS LINK and this promo code FIGHT to get your 60% off.