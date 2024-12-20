It Turns Out Fang Fang Wasn't the Only Chi Com Spy in California Politics

California is fertile ground for what the Chinese Communist Party spies call "elite capture" of American politicians. It didn't begin or end with California Congressman Eric Swalwell's Fang Fang, either, not by a long shot.

There's Joe and Hunter Biden's cozy relationship and payoffs from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-connected corporations; California Senator Dianne Feinstein's 20-year-long relationship with her aide and chauffeur, the Chinese spy; California Congressman Eric Swalwell's paramour and political advisor Fang Fang; a former anti-Second Amendment California state senator who brokered guns to the underworld; and now this.

Now, a campaign manager for a 2022 California city council candidate is in the FBI crosshairs.

The FBI reported that an unnamed city council member in an undesignated city won office in 2022 with the help of a Chinese spy. Reading the entrails left behind in the somewhat cryptic 24-page indictment, the effort shows the spying happened in San Bernardino's Chino Hills —since the spy claimed to have lived with the council member.

The unidentified Chino Hills 2022 City Council candidate, who was an apparent pawn of the Chi-Coms whether he knew it or not, was not indicted. The FBI says the investigation continues.

The council member's campaign manager, who claimed to live at the candidate's home, is Mr. Yaoning “Mike” Sun. Sun worked with his PRC handler in L.A., John Chen, and a "Big Boss" in the PRC and acted as unregistered foreign agents in the U.S.

Chen was just rolled up by the FBI last month for trying to bribe an IRS officer to remove the tax exempt status of the Falun Gong religious organization.

The Chi Coms consider Falun Gong one the "top threats to its rule," which they refer to as the "five poisons."

Falun Gong is part of the reason why the Chinese set up "police stations" in Manhattan to spy on its citizens and to spirit them back to the PRC to face "charges." The leader of a fake Chinese cop shop in Manhattan was just indicted this week, as PJ Media's Chris Queen reported. Our colleague Kevin Downey, Jr. wrote about the Chinese police stations in 2022.

Chen bankrolled Sun's efforts to change hearts, minds, and political decisions. To that end, they even got $80,000 to fund a big drum band and other Chinese entertainers to perform in the 2022 Washington, D.C. July 4 parade, as they discussed in an audio message.

. . . This year on July 4th, we plan to work what we have locally, under CHEN Jun’s leadership, using part our Los Angeles organization’s professional core team, to go to D.C. and train the locals there, to organize a float, and 100-person drum band, and other Chinese elements to participate in the parade. We need support with 1) 100 drums and performing uniform in China red, 2) budget of 60k–80k USD.Something like this, please revise.Waiting for D.C. materials.

Here they are practicing.

It's unclear if this dance troupe was part of the information op by the Chinese, but they sure spin a nice red, white, and blue fan.

So who was the council member? Good question.

Here are the people who won office in Chino Hills in 2022, according to the San Bernardino County Elections Office.

All of these folks won office in 2022: Marc Lucio, Ray Marquez, Curtis Burton, Peter Rogers, and Brian Johsz.

Here are others who ran for office.



Sun's boss was so pleased with the win that he sent a message saying the "LA Team" is the best in the organization. Chen boasted to his PRC handler, "Most proudly of all, during the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, I orchestrated and organized my team to win the election for city council member candidate [Individual 1] in the [redacted], CA, USA . . . ."

Sun is a "director" at an organization called the U.S. News Center. Sun's LinkedIn highlights dancers, news items, and Southern California politicians, including Assemblyman Kevin Fong and Eileen Wang, a councilwoman from Arcadia who was elected in 2022.

The FBI narrative said that "During the campaign, Sun communicated with Chen regarding his efforts to get Individual 1 elected. Chen allegedly discussed with Chinese government officials how the PRC could 'influence' local politicians in the United States, particularly on the issue of Taiwan."

This is what "active measures" spying looks like.

Seems to be working.