What Elon Musk Just Said About the Stakes of This Election Will Make You Break Down Doors to Vote

Victoria Taft | 7:10 PM on November 04, 2024
About midway through a more than 2-1/2 hour long interview with Joe Rogan, Elon Musk -- the SpaceX, X, Tesla, and Starlink entrepreneur -- turned to the camera and implored Americans to "Go out and vote. Vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your future depends on it. Because it does. This is the last chance, man."

Such a remarkable statement from anyone else might be a throwaway line, but Elon Musk is not a stupid man. He was deadly serious and laid out the anecdotal evidence and rationale for this jarring conclusion. 

"What I'm saying is like this election is the last chance to preserve democracy in America, mark my words," he told Rogan. "Everything they accuse Trump of they are guilty of and and if Trump doesn't win this, it will be the last realelection in America."

On what basis does he make the claim?

He talked about Democrats flying illegal aliens into politically advantageous states to make them citizens in order to consolidate this possible election win into one-party rule forever.

"Like California," Musk said to Rogan. "If the big government Kamala Puppet Machine wins they will legalize the illegals in the swing states. That means there will be no swing states. Every election going forward will be a guaranteed Democrat win and it'll actually be worse than California."

Musk said if America becomes California, there will be no place to go.

"The reason it'll be worse than California is because the one thing that keeps California from being super crazy is that you can move out of California like you and I did. You and I used to be in California," he told Rogan, who after the interview endorsed Trump.

Musk continued, "We moved to Texas [and] we're still in America. But if the Dems win this election they will legalize enough illegals to turn the swing states, and everywhere will be like California. There will be no escape."

Is the American immigrant bagging on illegal aliens? No. He's bagging on the idea behind the Democrats' cynical effort to move the Third World into swing state areas of the U.S. in order to magically turn these strangers into citizens and likely Democrat voters, for at least the first or second generation. The additional people would accord more congressional seats to those areas, moving the needle on the Electoral College.

So Musk concludes, "This is it. This is the last chance. Go out and vote vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your future depends on it because it does. This is the last chance, man." After that, the left will own the country.

He's already being tied up in court by a nonsensical lawsuit by the Biden Harris DOJ for not hiring non-citizens at SpaceX, which he is can't do because of the sensitive defense work he does. The DOJ knows this but they're suing him anyway.

He also predicts that a Harris Administration would continue and intensify censorship pogroms. He believes the left would somehow sue X, formerly Twitter, into oblivion.

He's not wrong. We've seen it.

The Democrats have tried every trick in their dystopian playbook to Get Trump. They phonied up multiple investigations against Trump for Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for Russia! Russia! Russia! fantasy.

The left lied about impeachable offenses—twice.

And then these same malevolent apparatchiks sent agents provacateur to supercharge people upset over what they considered to be a rigged election into a riotous mob. 


When he announced he'd run again, they magicked up phony lawsuits against him. A group called 65 Project sued all his lawyers and then ran ads threatening to go after any lawyers who dare work for Trump.

These are people so drunk with power they can't smell themselves.

They changed laws retroactively to magically turn time-barred misdemeanor bookkeeping errors into 34 felonies.

They changed the law to create a defamation civil case against him.

The Biden Harris Administration's Department of Justice sicced an illegally named, ethically disabled special counsel to attack Trump on a fraudulent documents case so they could raid his home to do some evidence shopping in an effort to find him guilty of something else.

And then Trump survived two assassination attempts. 

He's probably the most investigated and threatened man on the planet, with Elon Musk not far behind. 

You know the cliché: If someone wrote this as a Hollywood script, it would get laughed out of the pitch meeting for being unbelievable. 

But we've all seen it. There's no denying it. You'd better vote to put a stop to it. 

