What Elon Musk Just Said About the Stakes of This Election Will Make You Break Down Doors to Vote

About midway through a more than 2-1/2 hour long interview with Joe Rogan, Elon Musk -- the SpaceX, X, Tesla, and Starlink entrepreneur -- turned to the camera and implored Americans to "Go out and vote. Vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your future depends on it. Because it does. This is the last chance, man."

Advertisement

Such a remarkable statement from anyone else might be a throwaway line, but Elon Musk is not a stupid man. He was deadly serious and laid out the anecdotal evidence and rationale for this jarring conclusion.

"What I'm saying is like this election is the last chance to preserve democracy in America, mark my words," he told Rogan. "Everything they accuse Trump of they are guilty of and and if Trump doesn't win this, it will be the last realelection in America."

On what basis does he make the claim?

Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan what he thinks will happen if Kamala wins.



"This election is the last chance to preserve Democracy in America, mark my words."



Why? Listen to @elonmusk's reasonable rationale. pic.twitter.com/y8fs9WANS1 — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) November 5, 2024

Advertisement



When he announced he'd run again, they magicked up phony lawsuits against him. A group called 65 Project sued all his lawyers and then ran ads threatening to go after any lawyers who dare work for Trump.



These are people so drunk with power they can't smell themselves.



They changed laws retroactively to magically turn time-barred misdemeanor bookkeeping errors into 34 felonies.



They changed the law to create a defamation civil case against him.



The Biden Harris Administration's Department of Justice sicced an illegally named, ethically disabled special counsel to attack Trump on a fraudulent documents case so they could raid his home to do some evidence shopping in an effort to find him guilty of something else.

And then Trump survived two assassination attempts.

He's probably the most investigated and threatened man on the planet, with Elon Musk not far behind.

You know the cliché: If someone wrote this as a Hollywood script, it would get laughed out of the pitch meeting for being unbelievable.

But we've all seen it. There's no denying it. You'd better vote to put a stop to it.