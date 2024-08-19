Joe Biden Officially Bends the Knee

In the shadow of the Trump Hotel, at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago, Joe Biden made official what we already knew: he's willing to sell out to whoever pays the highest price for his political product. We don't know in what form the party Fathers and Mothers paid off Joe and Doctor Jill to detach their super-glued mitts from the Resolute Desk, but we're sure it will involve a lot of zeros and no heroes. This wasn't noble. It wasn't a gift to America. Oh, no. Nancy Godfather Pelosi made Joe an offer he couldn't refuse, and his lame address on Monday night was the result. And now the Democrats and all the rest of us are supposed to do a seal clap and nod our approval.

Balderdash.

The Democrat National Committee (DNC) demanded Joe Biden leverage whatever political capital he still owned and give it over to someone who hadn't earned it to put a not slightly younger face on the communism the Democrats are overtly selling to the American people as "progressive patriotism." How incredibly oxymoronic -- emphasis on moron.

Is the deal a pinky promise that the DOJ deep staters won't prosecute Hunter anymore as they just threatened to do in the past week? Is a Hillary Clinton-like payoff, in which she agreed to step aside for Barack Obama in exchange for getting her whopping campaign debts covered, in the offing? Will it be another new home or a University of Pennsylvania-like consultancy paid for by Ukraine, Russia, Romania, and China? Stay tuned, we're sure that the Democrat PR rag, Politico, will dribble out the details over the next 18 months. It will be left to the rest of us to put the pieces together to reveal the true story, to be followed, of course, by a Media Matters piece calling it disinformation bordering on insurrection.

The net effect, however, is that Joe Biden, like Snagglepuss, is exiting stage left faster than you can cite any line item from the 18 U.S.C. criminal code or the words of the 25th Amendment.

And on Monday night, the first night of the Democrat nominating convention, Joe was asked to publicly bend the knee before Kamala Harris and kiss her ring.

This impotent man—too addled to run for the Democrat nomination, but not too far gone to "run the country"—was ordered to go out there and hope nobody notices how he suffers from electile dysfunction and can't go on.

In effect, Joe Biden is being treated in the same way he's treated the American people during his time in office: a second string collection of wallets to give him another nice suit and new home.

Indeed, Joe Biden and the Democrats couldn't care less about the 14 million voters they just disenfranchised to pull off this political hijacking.

They'll forget about Joe and the rest of us the second he hands over the reins of the convention to Kamala.

What Democrats shouldn't forget is how Donald Trump outed Biden's dementia during their first and only debate, which killed his candidacy. Let's hope that's the start of a trend.