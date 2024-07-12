West Coast, Messed Coast™: Are the Rats Jumping Ship Edition

You can't blame the guy if he wants to get out of a high-tax state with horrible leadership. Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ where Washington State's outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee is fighting rumors that he's getting the heck out of his own state to flee to a free state in America.

"I refuse to join a club that would have me as a member."— Groucho Marx Jay Inslee

But the problem with this is that Inslee, who vies with Gavin Newsom as the dumbest governor in America, created the very problems from which he is reportedly fleeing.

Washington is a high-tax state, a place where regulation is killing the little guy, environmental rules are so radical that wood fireplaces and natural gas have been ruled out as future acceptable heat sources. His far-left party has demonized cops, embraced illegal aliens, made the state into an abortuary, forced government employees to get the dangerous clot shots to keep their jobs, and never apologized for being the last governor in America to give up the emergency powers he arrogated and abused due to COVID. When he's not ruining people's independence, he's trying to disarm them.

Now, rumors abound that Inslee is fleeing the state that he has spent three terms trying to ruin.

The conservative Idaho Tribune broke the news that he's been looking at property in their state.

We have begun hearing rumors that Washington Governor Jay Inslee has acquired a “retirement” property in Hayden Lake, Idaho.



Is Governor Inslee, the man who presided over the vaccinations, the disastrous Antifa riots, and the anarchist zones like CHOP, welcome in Idaho? pic.twitter.com/HpcQR5PYme — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) July 8, 2024

Inslee's office has denied the rumors.

But then again, his administration "lost" nearly $1.2 billion in federal COVID funds, so maybe he is doing a bunk.

Circling the drain

Washington State has just signed a consent decree to settle a lawsuit questioning the state's voting residency requirements.

The agreement with the social justice group called Washington State Alliance for Retired Americans means that anyone can move into the state on election day, register to vote until 8 pm, when polls are closing, and vote in a federal election.

The agreement violates the state constitution's 30-day residency requirement to vote.

The Democrat running for governor, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, signed the agreement one day after the legislature adjourned to minimize pushback.

The Republican running for Washington Secretary of State, Dale Whittaker, wrote on his campaign website:

The Consent Decree is a backroom deal that bypasses the state constitution, legislature, and the citizens of Washington. This is a power-grab by activists using the courts and willing supplicants to make wholesale changes to state election practices hoping it flies under the radar of public and legal scrutiny. The 30-day residency requirement is a constitutional mandate that cannot be disregarded, and the recent court action does just that.

Joe Kent, a Gold Star husband and former military and CIA special operator, who is running for Congress against an Antifa member, calls this agreement unconscionable.

The left never stops the lawfare.

K-Mart sign shortage

Beloved conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh used to include a spotted owl update on his nationally syndicated program. He used the tune "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" accentuated by the sounds of chainsaws to call attention to the left's destruction of the timber industry to save an owl that, he alleged, was not very special at all. It was one of his best update themes. He later replaced it with an Al Gore tune (below).

Rush's updates followed along with the left's attempted dismantling of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ timber industry. Leftists did this by raising phony concerns over the spotted owl.

The storyline was that the owls were so special and endangered that they could only survive in old-growth forests, and therefore logging must stop. That storyline was destroyed when Rush reported that spotted owls were found nesting in K-Mart signs. The left was found out, but the rules didn't change.

Naturalists explained at the time that it wasn't the demise of "old growth" forest that was killing the spotted owls, it was another species — the barred owl. But the enviros didn't listen, of course. When they weren't tree-spiking, they were tree-sitting and sending out their fellow watermelons (green on the outside, red on the inside) to lie to the media about the owl situation. The result of their treachery was more forest fires, out-of-work blue-collar workers, and federal welfare for regions decimated by the industry-killing new regulations.

Rush was right. The feds are now planning to shoot 450,000 barred owls and barred owl hybrids along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ over the next few years because... they're killing spotted owls.

As a result, the Pacific Northwest area of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ has three seasons now: rainy, construction, and fire.

Do the West Coast, Messed Coast™ loggers get an apology?

California's illegal alien capital

El Cajon, Calif., in San Diego County, is currently the biggest dumping ground for illegal aliens that Joe Biden has let into the country. The city is being overwhelmed.

Watch this gobsmacking interview with El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells who says that among the perks illegal aliens are promised by California taxpayers are free college tuition, free abortions, and a 20% down payment for a house. These are perks that American citizens don't even get.





911? I'd like to report the city.



My colleague Robert Spencer reported earlier this week about the way Gavin Newsom's California is working to fight crime. Leftists are going after the retailers for daring to call police.

The Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday that “the Sacramento City Attorney’s Office warned a chain retail store that it could face a public nuisance charge due to a large number of phone calls placed to police when thieves repeatedly stole from its Land Park location.” Yes, the Attorney’s Office is not going after the thieves. It’s going after the store for reporting the thefts. This is what it means to get tough on crime in Newsom’s California.

Drone down

A Seattle area July 4 drone show served as a metaphor for the idealistic and failed experiments of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ politicians. At least, that's the way it felt like from my perch.

An environmentally correct light show featuring 200 drones fizzled when more than 50 of them dropped from the sky. Enjoy the s

h

o

w.

Just realized. Had a picture of the drones taking off on failed #4thofJuly show at Angle Lake. Seconds later they started falling into the Lake. @CityofSeaTac says said 55 of 200 drones failed. Some city leaders want to replace fireworks because it’s environmentally friendly 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HMgPmBE47e — Matt Markovich (@mattmarkovich) July 7, 2024

They haven't ruined everything yet.





I'll be updating these big stories as details become available. Until next week, enjoy the global warming we're experiencing known as summer on the West Coast, Messed Coast™!