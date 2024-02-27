Science-Denying California Democrats Are Now Officially Erasing Women

This happened faster than we thought. With California's latest round of science-denying legislation that pretends that men are women and women are men, Democrats have just cut to the chase. They've erased women. This is as predicted.

The latest gambit by the Democrat Party features two bills that call menstruating women "people." Democrats reckon that both men and women menstruate, which we learned in biology is not the way any of this works.

The California Family Council (CFC) writes about two bills now under consideration in the state legislature that erase women.

Assembly Bill 1810, pushed by Mia Bonta, who's married to California's Attorney General, insists that "both men and women inmates need feminine products and birth control."

Five out of five sane people disagree.

The CFC says the net effect of the bill is to erase women.

AB 1810 seeks to erase what a woman is by requiring menstrual products and birth control in jails and prisons for both males and females. The bill replaces all mentions of females and women in the current statute with the word “person”, ultimately rejecting basic science.

The CFC writes that "this insistence that biology doesn’t determine sex is becoming a trend in legislation supported by both parties," which is frightening if you're a woman.

The other bill, SB 59, claims that all bathrooms in state-owned buildings should be stocked with feminine products. This is a follow-on bill signed into law last year ordering that elementary schools serving third- to fifth-graders be stocked with menstruation products in both boys' and girls' bathrooms.

Can teaching children that there are no biological differences between men and women be far behind? Could there be state-enacted penalties or legal ramifications for anyone in the future doing business with the "the state" for misgendering or failing to provide menstruation products in the bathrooms in the private sector? You know the answers to those questions.

Current law gives female prisoners menstruation products when they ask for them. But words have meaning. "If this bill passes, inmates will have ready access to these menstrual products without having to request them, but the words 'woman' and 'female' have been removed from the description of those needing these products," writes CFC.

The proposed law "disregards the inherent dignity of women by attempting to obscure obvious biological distinctions between males and females," says Sophia Lorey of the Family Council. She cautions that if lawmakers vote for this bill, it "further advances the erasure of women and ignores basic biology."

Professor Nancy Pearcey, who's written extensively on the biology of men and women and how biology steers legal and God-given rights, has said many times that "transgender policies deconstruct the concept of biological sex and thus undercut protections for women." She says, "If a person with male biology is legally a woman," the term woman has no legal meaning. She further avers that not being able to "define a category of people means you can't protect them legally."

She saw this coming as you can see in a 2018 X post of hers.

Trans policies impose the postmodern dogma that biological sex is not a scientific fact but a social construct. The implication? It becomes impossible to argue for rights based on the sheer fact of being female.



So much for women’s rights.https://t.co/NaCDC58fO6 — Nancy Pearcey (@NancyRPearcey) October 31, 2018

Her book "Love Thy Body" explains how our very humanity and biology and God-imbued rights determine human rights without state sanction.

The result has been redefining what human is, what parents are, what marriage is — in other words erasing our very biological bodies and replacing them with state-subsumed rights. You can listen to our discussions on older versions (here and here) of my Adult in the Room Podcast.

Now they're coming for women. If ever there was a time for a woman's movement, this would be it. Is anyone out there?