West Coast, Messed Coast™ — 'Save Democracy' Crowd Sues to Stop Oregon Voters From Choosing Trump

It's the first West Coast, Messed Coast™ report of 2024! We promise you drama and intrigue! There's one guy running for president who says he's not running for president and another guy who's running for president but lawyers are trying to keep him off the ballot to save democracy!™

Drama! Intrigue!

George Soros's financed lawyers who are part of David Brock's Media Matters constellation of anti-Trump "nonprofits" found a couple of attorneys in Oregon to sue to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot to save democracy!™ because of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Final briefs to the Oregon Supreme Court are due Tuesday.

In a wondrous "Republicans pounce!" headline, the Oregonian wrote, "Trump opposes legal effort to bar him from 2024 Oregon ballots." The Oregonian so desperately wanted a Trump pounce headline that it buried the lead. And the lead is "'The Save Democracy' Crowd Sues to Rob Oregon Voters of Choosing Trump." Stop me if you heard this one before.

Here's the second 'graf:

Trump has now inserted himself into the Oregon legal battle, which his opponents initiated before the high court early this month. On Friday, his team of lawyers filed a 162-page brief, citing numerous Oregon legal precedents they say should clear his path to the ballot.

Trump offered seven reasons why he must appear on Oregon’s ballot. Among them: that the five plaintiffs lack standing to sue, that the Constitution’s insurrection clause doesn’t apply to the office of president, and that only Congress can enforce the clause. Trump also argues the Jan. 6 attack did not constitute an “insurrection.”

The Oregon Secretary of State has refused to remove Trump's name from the primary ballot. Most of these lawfare efforts to dump Trump involve the primary ballot, but Dan Meek, one of the lawyers trying to get the former president booted from the ballot to save Democracy!™ believes a stronger case can be made to keep Trump from the general election ballot.

The Oregonian reports that under Oregon law candidates swear "that they are qualified to enter office after they win the election, not beforehand – meaning the 14th Amendment is not applicable to a primary election because it does not choose the president."

One attorney for Trump is Tony Aiello, who just successfully argued the case of Measure 114, the gun and ammo grabbing measure, and Harmeet Dhillon, a constitutional, elections, and tech expert.

And the remnants of the last California case to keep President Trump off the ballot here were dismissed today by Judge David O. Carter!! Thanks to our @dhillonlaw Orange County partner @ShawnCowlesCA and the rest of the crew for their hard work in achieving this result! pic.twitter.com/EBlmJLotpX — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 4, 2024

Dhillon has just successfully won similar battles against dumping Trump in Wyoming and California.

Pack of wild dogs (who are not attorneys or Hamas supporters)

California has a big problem. It's ground zero for the save the furry creatures movement, but there's trouble in Fluffy Town.

The L.A. Times reports dog dumping has become so routine in a town in Riverside County that the dogs are forming packs and taking out livestock. In fact, they claim these unleashed, dumped, or wild dogs are beginning to creep up on coyotes for the biggest killers of sheep and goats.

Dan Macon, a sheep rancher in the Sierra foothills outside Auburn, said it’s a problem that spans the state and is growing as more people move into that urban-wildlife or urban-agricultural interface. “I don’t worry too much about coyotes, lions or black bears, but I do worry about domestic dogs,” he said. In 2011, four of his sheep were killed by a neighbor’s dogs. It was the most brutal killing he’d ever seen. The animals were torn to pieces in what he described as a cruel, terrifying and likely very painful death. “Used to be if your dog came on my property and hurt my animals, he’d get shot,” said Macon, who is also a natural resources adviser for the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources. “Everyone knew that.” But that’s not the way things operate now. He said as people increasingly move into these rural areas from the cities and suburbs, they bring with them different cultural mores. They don’t shoot dogs.

A woman told the Times that she can't walk on the road anymore because of dog attacks.

She said the dog problem has gotten so bad in recent years that she won’t walk along her road for fear of being attacked by “bush puppies.” She’s called Animal Services several times, but said they told her to shoot the marauding dogs. “I don’t feel right doing that,” knowing they may be someone’s pets, she said.

Pack of Hamas supporters

The people who are giving aid and comfort to a terrorist organization took over and forced the closure of the first meeting of the 2024 California State Assembly. Steve Frank reports that no one was arrested for this insurrection.

When you've lost 50 Cent...

Even rapper and entertainer 50 Cent knows this is ridiculous. As Catherine pointed out the other day, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) announced that all new illegal aliens will be given free health care, paid for by taxpayers.

50 Cent caught wind of it and went off on Instagram.





"I don’t understand this, this it going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for tax payers. They don’t even give veterans health insurance. [MSNBC host Ari Melber] call my phone now, help me understand this s**t." Of course, the military does have health insurance and it isn't free.

When you've lost 50 ...

Regulator hostage-taking

The Spare, Gavin Newsom, signed legislation in 2023 to more heavily regulate the oil and gas industry because he has to blame the industry for high gas prices so he and his Democrats doesn't look so guilty.

Well, according to Newsweek, Chevron has done the numbers. Gavin's regulatory plan will cost the corporation in "non-cash, after-tax charges of $3.5 billion to $4 billion in the company's fourth quarter 2023 results. [emphasis added]" And it will result in less investment for Chevron.

"California's policies have made it a difficult place to invest so we have rejected capital projects in the state," Chevron's Americas products president, Andy Walz, said. "This is not hyperbole, nor is it merely hypothetical. California's policies have made Chevron's investments in its home state riskier than investing in other states, with projects being lower in quality and higher in cost," Newsweek reported.

Gee, we wonder what Chevron might have to do to cover those expenses?

It's time to go. We have a date for next week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ report. Send tips and suggestions to [email protected].

