Antifa Group Plans Nationwide 'Deface Columbus Day' Actions for Monday

By Debra Heine 2017-10-06T12:49:11
Antifa agitates against Columbus Day.

Violent left-wing anarchists have announced a nationwide campaign to deface Christopher Columbus statues this coming Monday.

Five Christopher Columbus statues have already been vandalized in New York City in recent weeks, according to Far Left Watch. In one case last month, vandals defaced a "larger-than-life" statue of Columbus in Central Park, leaving blood-red paint on his hands, and scrawled, "Hate will not be tolerated" and “#SomethingsComing” on its pedestal.

What is coming appears to be a coordinated campaign to destroy monuments all across the country on Columbus Day.

The NYC-based antifa group Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement (RAM) made the announcement on Thursday, September 21, calling on antifa groups nationwide to “decorate” their neighborhoods.

According to Far Left Watch, RAM is "an extremely militant group that advocates for the violent redistribution of property" and for "the abolition of gender."

West Point Knew the Commie Cadet Was an Avowed Marxist—and Graduated Him Anyway

Thee militant group recently hosted an "Our Enemies in Blue" anti-police workshop at its branch in Brooklyn, NY.

RAM posted a video called "Against Columbus Day" on the antifa website It’s Going Down, showcasing destroyed monuments across the country and black-clad thugs strutting around menacingly to psycho synth music.

"The battles lines have been drawn and white supremacists are on notice," the anarchists wrote in a statement on the website. "White nationalist statues are crumbling all over the US as our collective revolutionary power is growing."

https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/10/06/antifa-group-plans-nationwide-deface-columbus-day-actions-for-monday/

