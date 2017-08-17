send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Trending

VICE Magazine Tweet Calls for Blowing Up Mount Rushmore

By Christopher A. Guzman 2017-08-17T12:50:08
chat comments

On the same day as a deadly incident in Barcelona that police have confirmed as a terrorist attack, a tweet published by VICE (whose website PJ Media will not link to in this post) called for blowing up Mount Rushmore.

 

 

The original tweet has since been deleted, but not before PJ Media grabbed a screenshot of the post.

As of this writing, the article linked to in the original tweet remains the main post on the VICE's homepage with slightly toned down language.

 

 

Hat tip to FoxNews.com's culture and media contributor Stephen Miller for putting the post on our radar.

Update: VICE has issued an explanation for walking back their tone of their post.

Editor's note: The headline and URL of this story have been updated. We do not condone violence in any shape or form, and the use of "blow up" in the original headline as a rhetorical device was misguided and insensitive. We apologize for the error.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/08/17/vice-magazine-tweet-calls-blowing-mount-rushmore/

Related Products

The Western Story: The Complete Series
amazon.com
History In The News: Complete Series
amazon.com
Klavan and Whittle: Can Republicans Win Elections?
amazon.com
Popular Now
VICE Magazine Tweet Calls for Blowing Up Mount Rushmore
comments
Why no talk about jihad from the media after today's terrorist attack in Barcelona?
comments
7 Wonders of the Horror Movie World
comments
Editor's Choice
European Butter Crisis Bad for Bakers
comments
4 TV Shows That Need to Be Revived
comments
Ken Ham’s Noah’s Ark Will ‘Take Back the Rainbow’ for God
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 