VICE Magazine Tweet Calls for Blowing Up Mount Rushmore

On the same day as a deadly incident in Barcelona that police have confirmed as a terrorist attack, a tweet published by VICE (whose website PJ Media will not link to in this post) called for blowing up Mount Rushmore.

The original tweet has since been deleted, but not before PJ Media grabbed a screenshot of the post.

As of this writing, the article linked to in the original tweet remains the main post on the VICE's homepage with slightly toned down language.

Hat tip to FoxNews.com's culture and media contributor Stephen Miller for putting the post on our radar.

Timestamps. I should probably just take the rest of the day off. pic.twitter.com/jPJwauFf8z — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2017

Update: VICE has issued an explanation for walking back their tone of their post.

Editor's note: The headline and URL of this story have been updated. We do not condone violence in any shape or form, and the use of "blow up" in the original headline as a rhetorical device was misguided and insensitive. We apologize for the error.