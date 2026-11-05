DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon Decides to Leave Washington and Return to Private Practice

One of your favorite lawyers in the Trump administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ), even if you don’t know her name, resigned on Thursday in the wake of the midterm elections. However, Harmeet Dhillon told Fox News Digital, “I wasn't asked to resign," adding that she’s leaving on her own terms, proud of her work and that of the Trump administration.

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"I resigned three weeks ago, and Susie (Wiles) asked me to please wait until after the midterms," Dhillon said, confirming that she formally submitted her resignation on November 5, Fox News reported.

According to reports, Dhillon said she thought she had achieved everything she had wanted to achieve since deciding to come to Washington after President Donald Trump won a second term and invited her to join his administration.

She now plans to return to private practice, which still keeps her in the fight on a number of issues that matter to conservatives. Much of her work involves matters such as free speech, the First Amendment, and election integrity.

Fox News reported, “Asked if she would testify before Congress if subpoenaed after leaving the administration, Dhillon said there would be limits on what she could discuss because of executive privilege but indicated she would seek legal advice and follow it. ‘I would certainly take legal counsel and follow it in that regard,’ she said.”

In response to another question on whether the president might pardon her or others in the administration should the Democrats come after them, she said, "I have no idea. I haven't ever discussed that with him, asked for it… And I have done nothing, in my opinion, that would require that, but, you know, that's up to the president."

Dhillon lost both her husband and her father before deciding to join the DOJ, and she said she made the switch to public service out of a sense of duty to her country.

Attorney General Todd Blanche posted on X: "Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months. She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

Trump nominated her to work at the DOJ in December 2024. The Republican-controlled Senate finally confirmed her in April 2025.

In her time at the DOJ, Dhillon oversaw the reorganization of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, making sure it was focused on the cases that matter to Americans, including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) matters, race-based policies, religious discrimination, and the protection of of women's and girls' athletics. She also focused on First and Second Amendment rights, along with election integrity.

The staunch Trump ally leaves behind a Civil Rights Division that’s shifted toward conservative causes, including religious liberties and the formation of a Second Amendment section. Following the mass exodus of career attorneys from the division, she’s recruited dozens of new attorneys with backgrounds steeped in conservative advocacy to work on litigation over state voter rolls, immigration, and alleged antisemitism on college campuses, Bloomberg Law reported.

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In the spirit of addition by subtraction, Dhillon cleaned out some of the deadwood and malcontents in the DOJ, as approximately 300 attorneys have left her division since Trump took office for his second term. More recently, Fox News reported that Dhillon hired 130 lawyers to replace some of those who left.

In October, Dhillon sat down with ancient liberal Lesley Stahl of CBS’s 60 Minutes to talk about election integrity.

In the small portion of the interview that CBS actually aired, Stahl, in the form of a question, lectured Dhillon: "There are people who feel that the point is to sow distrust about the whole election system. There are very few people who are noncitizens who end up voting — very, very few. And so, therefore, what's the purpose?"

NEW: That "60 Minutes" segment about election integrity... @HarmeetKDhillon just told me that she sat with Lesley Stahl for 30 minutes, and they only aired 90 seconds of the interview. Harmeet called Lesley a "liar" multiple times, none of which aired during the segment. https://t.co/ZMOogw4Xuz — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 21, 2026

I’m still not sure why administration officials participate in interviews with the likes of 60 Minutes, where they allow themselves to be pre-recorded and edited so that their words can be taken out of context.

I mentioned up front that, even if you don’t know her name, she’s one of your favorite attorneys. The reason for that is that even before she joined the DOJ, she and her firm had been on the front lines and behind the scenes on a number of cases where she fought for the things you care about. My first awareness of her work was in 2020, when she and some of her lawyers were active in monitoring the ballot counting process in the presidential election.

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Dhillon founded the Dhillon Law Group, based in San Francisco. She also founded the Center for American Liberty.

Her resignation letter, addressed to the president and featured in a Washington Post article, she said, “I will continue fighting for our country in the years ahead… Thank you again for your hard work on behalf of the American people and for giving me the opportunity to serve.”

Thank you, Harmeet. We’re looking forward to the role we hope you will play in making 2028 count for conservatives and America.

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