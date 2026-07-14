Hypocritical American Commies and Leftists Love Them Some Old-Fashioned Capitalism

In the early days of my radio career, I was the producer of a liberal radio talk show. Back then, thanks to the Fairness Doctrine and its Equal Time rule, local radio stations had to give equal time to opposing political views, and so each evening, the station carried a three-hour call-in show that was hosted by a liberal. That was followed by a three-hour show hosted by a conservative.

Advertisement

I produced the earlier show, not by choice, but by assignment. It was a highly rated show, and the liberal host I supported became a great mentor, teacher, and friend. But sitting on the other side of the glass every night, listening to him talk — that was when some obvious discrepancies in what he said and how he behaved started to bother me. Night after night, I started to become more aware of something in myself that I did not yet have a word for, but it was “conservatism.”

At that time, we didn’t throw terms like that around so much. We didn’t promote our show as “liberal” or the next show as “conservative.” We promoted the names of the hosts and their personalities. Listeners tuned in because they either loved or hated the host, and that became our primary guide.

So, my host – let’s call him Sam, but that wasn’t his real name – would quote from the New York Times or the Washington Post each night. We’d bring on famous leftist academics or authors who were making a name for themselves. Sometimes, we’d arrange to have two guests on the air at the same time with two opposing points of view on anything from labor strikes to foreign policy. They’d duke it out on the air, and our Nielsen ratings would rise, along with the show’s revenue generation. Listeners love a good fight.

Sam knew how to use his political ideology and his naturally abrasive personality to get ratings. Off the air, he'd dial that personality down quite a bit, but he was still the same guy. No fakery happening there.

Advertisement

Outside of a good live debate on the air, Sam’s favorite thing to do was deliver a commercial. He could do it flawlessly as a “reader” in the midst of his show, or we’d pre-record spots for his show and others. Every time I’d record one of his spots, he’d compliment himself on how good he was at “selling it.” And he was.

He knew that it was sponsors who kept him on the air, and so he treated them and their concerns as his highest priority without a close second. He had several very loyal sponsors, not because they agreed with his politics, but because they understood that with his voice, they’d sell more cars, sell more hamburgers and fries, or draw the masses to their shopping malls. Sam took more pride in his ability to shill than in anything else.

He applied those same skills to trying to convince our market to think his way on politics, but his results were often more mixed. The same people who would buy a car from him weren’t about to change political parties because of something he said. The one thing he had going for him was that the town was already a one-party Democrat town, and the local culture was blue-collar, rank-and-file union.

While Sam took home a nice paycheck, he didn’t spend extravagantly. I think he had only two pairs of jeans and five T-shirts. He would splurge on travel to places like South America, where he’d explore the local culture, not the tourist spots. Other than that, I think he treated himself to a generous beer budget. Politics aside, he was a bit of a cheapskate.

Advertisement

Still, he wasn’t much of a giver unless he was advocating that the government give more of your tax money to those he felt were in need.

Personality-wise, he was pretty self-centered. He fought management regularly, but only on behalf of himself, not usually for others. So, when he was on the air telling listeners that they should support policies that benefit people he felt were poor and needy, he wasn't about to go first.

We see this time and again, anytime a leftist tells us what they want to do with our money but not theirs. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) used to talk about making sure “millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share” in taxes. That was before he became a millionaire and bought multiple properties. Now, he just rails against billionaires.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has no trouble spending your money on illegal aliens so that they have taxpayer-funded housing, healthcare, food, and whatever else isn’t nailed down. But she’s not going to let any of this cut into her net worth that exceeds $12 million.

In America, it’s easy to be a communist if you’re rich. To stay rich, as anyone knows, the key is not to share the wealth. And so, in America, the most prominent commies also happen to be some of its richest citizens. Communism, or “Democratic socialism” as they like to soften it now, is an expensive luxury, but it’s one they can afford — and use to gain even more wealth and power on your dime.

Advertisement

Don’t forget Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.), who is taking early retirement at the age of 86 with a net worth of a cool $249 million earned in service to her country, right?

Hi this is James Corden and we’re here live with Nancy Pelosi in her modest Refrigerator Room, which as we all know is the room between your Kitchen and your Pantry Room pic.twitter.com/N1PPIazByl — Victims of Capitalism Memorial Foundation (@karaokecomputer) April 15, 2020

The same people who most certainly will make sure you pay top dollar in taxes on your house, your car, your food, your gas, and your mother’s estate are doing everything they can to keep the government’s hands off their money.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) has long been alleged to have used offshore tax shelters to protect his $4.3 billion inherited fortune.

JB Pritzker says embracing Socialism is how Democrats are going to win elections:



CNN: "In New York, three candidates who identify as Democratic Socialists won their primary campaigns...Do you think that's good?"



PRITZKER: "That is the recipe for winning in 2026 and beyond." pic.twitter.com/HSyGaRRYEN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2026

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) arrived in Congress with virtually no money to speak of, but in one of her more recent official financial disclosures in 2024, she reported a net worth of around $30 million. Keep in mind, she’s only been in Congress since 2018. But now, we’re finding that that $30 million filing, which originated with her, was a clerical error. Now that $30 million has gone AWOL.

Advertisement

Fox News reported recently that “A more recent 2025 financial disclosure report shows Omar’s revised value of shared assets between her and husband to sit at a maximum of $125,000 — a multimillion-dollar drop from the year prior. The lower estimate of their assets, $20,000, compared to the low and high debt estimates, $30,000 and $100,000, would imply the Minnesota Democrat could have a negative net worth.”

Recommended: The Left Is Losing It Over Trump’s White House Front Entrance Improvements. Surprised?

In fairness to Omar, I’d like to think she donated whatever money she had to literacy programs for her fellow Somali-Americans in Minnesota, so some of them can lear, I mean learn, to spell when they produce signs for their fake daycare centers.

NEW: Manager of the Quality Learing Center says there is no fraud going on as he stands in front of a sign that is spelled wrong.



The manager says the center has never closed once over the last 8 years & pointed to the busy parking lot as proof they were in business.



Bizarrely… pic.twitter.com/poOeHzDVnw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 30, 2025

When it comes to leftists, the common theme over time is that they tend to be some of the most selfish people you’ll ever meet, yet they are the most vocal about how you should share your money with those they favor. When I say “those they favor,” I mean those they can use to increase their own power and wealth. That’s what it will always come down to.

Advertisement

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted. The good news is that PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!