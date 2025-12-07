This Is How You Know Santa Claus Is a Conservative

Christmas has been under attack from the left in recent years. This year, certain Islamists and their "allies" have taken their aggressive attacks on Christians and the celebration of Christmas to new depths.

Muslims surround the Brussels Christmas markets. Christian children cry and families flee. It won't end well. pic.twitter.com/wVkX4n8xFY — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 2, 2025

Of course, under the guise of being “pro-Palestinian,” the entire left has coalesced behind the anti-Christian and antisemitic movement.

BREAKING: Yesterday during Christmas, Pro-Palestinian waited outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan to harass churchgoers leaving Christmas mass.



They then went to the Rockefeller Christmas tree, preventing children on Christmas to go to the tree. pic.twitter.com/oQ73n0YBK7 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 26, 2024

In spite of its attacks on Christmas, the left also like to join in the fun when it’s convenient, but make no mistake: Santa Claus is not a leftist, and he has no use for leftist ideology. Santa Claus is a conservative. How do we know?

Santa Says, “Merry Christmas!”

He doesn’t say “Happy holidays” or “Merry Xmas.” He says “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Christmas,” because, like you and me, he hasn’t forgotten why he makes his global sleigh ride every early morning of December 25.

Do you need proof? How about that classic poem from Clement Clarke Moore called “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” in which Moore gives Santa Claus the last word when the jolly old elf exclaims, “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good-night.”

A godless leftist would never say such a thing.

“But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight—

‘Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!’”



~Clement Clarke Moore, with art by Gennady Spirin pic.twitter.com/QixY4XhtsX — Emily Jane Rothwell 🖤🌸🖋️ (@emjanerothwell) December 24, 2024

Santa Wears Red

Sure, it may be nothing but style points, but it must be noted that Santa Claus only wears red suits. Not blue—red. The same color as President Donald Trump’s tie. The same color as the majority of states across America.

Saint Nicholas of Myra, a Greek bishop living in what is now Turkey, was the impetus behind the whole Santa Claus tradition.By the time the Dutch arrived in America, the legend of Saint Nicholas had transformed into the tradition of “Sinterklaas,” which eventually evolved into “Santa Claus” — the round man in the red suit with a white beard.

To be sure, prior to his rise to his current level of worldwide acclaim, Saint Nick did wear colors other than red, but with a little help from Coca-Cola in America in the 1930s, he settled on the color that suits him – the same color that we conservatives have embraced for years. Coincidence? I think not.

Haddon Hubbard Sundblom (1899-1976), American illustrator, best remembered for his Coca-Cola Company advertising art.



Sundblom is often credited with giving America the modern version of Santa Claus. pic.twitter.com/Ltqh6ntP6S — Debbie Jett (@debbiejett17) December 3, 2025

Santa Claus Believes in Personal Accountability and Responsibility

Around the same time that Santa settled on red for his wardrobe, John Frederick Coots and Haven Gillespie wrote a song called “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” in which they adeptly captured Santa’s strong belief in personal accountability and responsibility — cornerstone values of conservatives:

Oh, he's making a list And he's checking it twice He's gonna find out who's naughty or nice Santa Claus is coming to town.

Santa Claus Believes in the Merit System

Tied to the issue of personal accountability, Santa also believes in the merit system. You have to earn the gifts under the tree on Christmas morning—whether by being good, completing the chores your mom and dad assigned, or doing well in school. No free rides with Santa Claus. No way!

Santa doesn’t believe in entitlement programs or in using a victimhood mentality as an excuse for bad behavior or lack of achievement. Santa Claus would not tell you to wait for the federal government to bail you out and solve your personal problems if you hit hard times. Sure, if it’s a dire crisis, lean on that government, but don’t wait on it. Otherwise you’ll be waiting a long time – time you could have spent doing something to turn things around for yourself.

He practices what he preaches. Did you notice Santa Claus’s gifts and his North Pole operation are privately funded? No federal funding for this guy. No NGOs or corporate welfare for the man in the white beard and red hat.

This is the exact opposite of leftism, and another reason you know for certain Santa Claus is conservative.

Santa Claus Doesn’t Live by a Double Standard

Unlike leftists, who believe in free speech when it’s speech they like and censorship for speech they don’t like, Santa Claus takes all comers. He doesn’t live by a double standard. Did you notice during Covid that Santa still came to your house even if you weren’t wearing a mask or you chose not to get the experimental vaccine the federal government and Big Pharma were pushing?

Meanwhile, a leftist president, a leftist media, and a leftist culture were trying to get you fired or banned from restaurants and public places if you had the audacity to disobey them because of something that, it turns out, you were right about.

That’s because Santa Claus accepts you for who you are, and he won’t cut you off of his list even if you don't completely agree with him on whether cookies and milk should be classified as a “health food.”

Compare this to leftists who want to punish you for not liking everything they like and hating everything they hate, which is quite a long list.

Santa Claus Is Not Woke

In Santa’s world, which is our world, he talks incessantly about “good boys and girls” because those are his favorite people. He never mentions good “non-binary” beings, or those who are “questioning,” because he knows that there are only boys and girls, men and women.

Rather, Santa is honest and truthful, and he realizes that the left’s attempt to take one of the most factual facts in the history of fact-hood and turn it on its head is manipulative, duplicitous, and, in his words, “naughty.”

Because he is good, honest, and conservative, Santa would never dare undermine reality for children by planting seeds of doubt about some of the most basic facts of human biology.

He also knows that giving one student or one employee an advantage over others in the name of “justice” is really just revenge thinking, and he has no use for that. In Santa’s world, it’s about “equality” not “equity.”

Santa Claus believes in doing the right thing for the right reasons, taking personal responsibility for your actions, treating everyone the same and with respect, being completely honest, and earning what you get. It doesn’t get more conservative than that.

