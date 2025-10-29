In a Sad Sign of the Times, the 'Dead Charlie Kirk Costume’ Is a Thing This Halloween

Tim O'Brien | 9:53 AM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

You just had to know it was coming. Ever since a left-wing transgenderism supporter assassinated Charlie Kirk, the left has openly celebrated the cold-blooded public execution of a man guilty only of trying to live his Christian faith through dialogue with opponents. 

Advertisement

The left celebrated Charlie’s killing, then denied that it celebrated it, then confirmed it celebrated it, and then victim-blamed Charlie for getting himself killed. In less than two months, that microwave-fast evolution has now morphed so that it’s deemed socially acceptable in too many circles for adults and minors to leave the house in a costume designed to make light of Charlie's assassination, not to memorialize the good man that he was.

In my neighborhood, I seriously doubt any kids will come knocking on my door on Halloween night in such an outfit, but if any did, they’d be turned away without candy. I live in a decidedly red area now, but a year ago, I lived in a decidedly blue neighborhood. If I lived there now, I would fully expect to see at least one teenager show up in a version of a bloody “Freedom” T-shirt. 

If you don’t believe me, here is the proof. 

Advertisement

This woman didn’t wait for a Halloween party to mock Kirk’s death. She decided to wear it to a place where she seemingly rarely goes – the gym. 

Do we really want to know what they think of conservatives? 

Never mind that Kirk's widow, Erika, and his young children must try to move on after his murder. Now they have to contend with these sorts of regular abuses of Charlie and his memory. 

Advertisement

I have seen these posts pop up on social media with increasing frequency in recent days. I know we may see even more in tomorrow’s news cycle, and who knows what will be on Halloween night?

Recommended: Secret Meetings and Obama's Fingerprints: Globalist Censors Are Targeting America as We Speak

Using Erika’s example from Charlie’s memorial service, I’m fighting the impulse to hate these people. I'm fighting the urge to wish for karma. I’m trying to see past this, and while I’m not even close to the forgiveness stage, I will try to at least see the bigger picture and know that if this is really who these people are, then they don't even deserve my anger. They deserve nothing.

The Schumer Shutdown drags on. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown over healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.  

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

Read more by Tim O'Brien

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Pondering How Much Magic Bari Weiss Can Work at CBS News Stephen Kruiser
CNN Drops a Bombshell: The Shutdown Is Backfiring on the Democrats Big Time Matt Margolis
Secret Meetings and Obama's Fingerprints: Globalist Censors Are Targeting America as We Speak Tim O'Brien
There’s About to Be a Huge Shake-Up at ICE — and the Left Is Gonna Be Furious Matt Margolis
The Boy Who Was Too Healthy Maureen Steele
Zohran Mamdani’s Fatal Flaw Revealed — and It’s NOT Communism, Socialism or Radical Islam Scott Pinsker

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Where's All That Feminism and Girl Power They Told Me About?
‘Liberty Enlightens the World’: Statue of Liberty Dedicated 139 Years Ago Today
Mamdani and the Democrat Identity Crisis
Advertisement