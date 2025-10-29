In a Sad Sign of the Times, the 'Dead Charlie Kirk Costume’ Is a Thing This Halloween

You just had to know it was coming. Ever since a left-wing transgenderism supporter assassinated Charlie Kirk, the left has openly celebrated the cold-blooded public execution of a man guilty only of trying to live his Christian faith through dialogue with opponents.

The left celebrated Charlie’s killing, then denied that it celebrated it, then confirmed it celebrated it, and then victim-blamed Charlie for getting himself killed. In less than two months, that microwave-fast evolution has now morphed so that it’s deemed socially acceptable in too many circles for adults and minors to leave the house in a costume designed to make light of Charlie's assassination, not to memorialize the good man that he was.

In my neighborhood, I seriously doubt any kids will come knocking on my door on Halloween night in such an outfit, but if any did, they’d be turned away without candy. I live in a decidedly red area now, but a year ago, I lived in a decidedly blue neighborhood. If I lived there now, I would fully expect to see at least one teenager show up in a version of a bloody “Freedom” T-shirt.

If you don’t believe me, here is the proof.

Wow. The left are dressing up as dead Charlie Kirk for Halloween.



I can’t imagine being so… heartless? Evil? Psychopathic? pic.twitter.com/ykBxKjOvuE — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) October 28, 2025

This woman didn’t wait for a Halloween party to mock Kirk’s death. She decided to wear it to a place where she seemingly rarely goes – the gym.

Los Angeles, California woman shows off her Halloween costume that makes fun of Charlie Kirk's assassination, before wearing it to a gym.



"Wearing my Charlie Kirk costume to the gym because that's what he would have wanted," she posted.



Disgusting human inside and out.… pic.twitter.com/5MnM5u6Mi4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2025

Do we really want to know what they think of conservatives?

And who wants more government? 😂. I think we’ll be able meet in the middle with these ppl. 😂. WAKE UP! These pychos want you gone! Erased! https://t.co/0ys9Harr2g pic.twitter.com/xmdxXfRo2E — rightwingeraustin (@rightwinger1492) October 29, 2025

Never mind that Kirk's widow, Erika, and his young children must try to move on after his murder. Now they have to contend with these sorts of regular abuses of Charlie and his memory.

Hate has devoured their souls pic.twitter.com/ATjXDZ30Dq — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 28, 2025

I have seen these posts pop up on social media with increasing frequency in recent days. I know we may see even more in tomorrow’s news cycle, and who knows what will be on Halloween night?

Using Erika’s example from Charlie’s memorial service, I’m fighting the impulse to hate these people. I'm fighting the urge to wish for karma. I’m trying to see past this, and while I’m not even close to the forgiveness stage, I will try to at least see the bigger picture and know that if this is really who these people are, then they don't even deserve my anger. They deserve nothing.

