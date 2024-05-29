99 Poop Balloons: North Korea Floats Bags of 'Filth' Into the South

There is no shame in admitting that I decided to write about this just so I could use that headline. I don't typically do news stories, but that popped into my head as soon as I read the story. Also, anytime I can write about something that doesn't have to do with the Trump trial or Biden's inability to speak English, I jump at it.

Advertisement

Hey, a guy's gotta make a living.

We don't know much about the inner-workings of North Korea, as it's basically withdrawn from the international community. There's a good chance that most North Koreans don't know much about the inner workings of North Korea either. The country is that much of a shut-in.

While we may never have access to the NoKo higher-ups who thought of this move, we can at least offer a few points for originality.

The Washington Post:

SEOUL — North Korea floated about 260 balloons laden with trash and other waste over the border toward South Korea, Seoul’s military said Wednesday, as a direct reaction against anti-Pyongyang leaflets coming from the South. The balloons began landing on Tuesday night. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff sent out notifications to residents warning them not to make contact with the balloons and report them to the police or military. Some of the balloons reached as far as the southeastern part of the country, according to the JCS.

That's actually farther than a lot of the North Korean missiles go.

Advertisement

According to WaPo, the bags were filled with assorted trash, unidentified "filth," and some of them had manure in them. You didn't think I'd go without justifying the headline, did you?

The commies were very upset with South Korea's leaflet offering:

On Sunday, North Korea said it would take “tit-for-tat action” by scattering “mounds of wastepaper and filth” over the border. “[South Korea] will directly experience how much effort is required to remove them,” North Korea said. “When our national sovereignty, security and interests are violated, we will take action immediately.”

I'm not even going to bother and search to see if there really is a close approximation of "tit-for-tat" in Korean. Heck, the phrase kind of weirds me out in English.

I think Congress should look into floating balloons for messaging. The House chamber filled with floating bags of poop seems symbolically perfect for a Uniparty gathering. It's the perfect visualization for what goes on there now. Close your eyes, picture it, and tell me if I'm wrong.

See?

Not that I want to borrow a few words from a North Korean commie official, but it seems fitting here. The members of Congress should "directly experience how much effort is required to remove" the messes they make.

Advertisement

The citizens of the Republic are sick of having to do it.

Don't hate. You've already got the earworm going, so I will leave you with this:

We will always be vigilant about any flying filth in the sky. You can help PJ Media by becoming a part of our VIP subscriber family. Subscribe here and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a huge 50% discount.