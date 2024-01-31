'Unwoke' Free-for-All #64: We Promise to Never Be Plant-Based, Sustainable, or Carbon Net Zero

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

This episode is all about the overwhelming phoniness of the virtue-signaling greenies.

While they have been deliberately abandoning God, absolute truths, and morality, leftists have concocted a fake virtue system that makes them feel that they are good people.

Spoiler alert: they're not good people.

In fact, the worst people in the world tend to be those who indulge in the greatest variety of virtue-signaling. There's a very good chance that anyone whose hippie car has "Coexist" and "Arms Are for Hugging" bumper stickers probably has a body count. A Ukraine flag in a social media profile is a sure sign that the person is an absolute nightmare to coworkers.

We may fail repeatedly, but Kevin and I have decided that we would rather try to be decent human beings. The world has enough godless lefties who forgive themselves for running over homeless people while driving EVs because, hey, smaller global carbon footprint.

Kevin and I would like to emphasize that we have nothing against electric vehicles or hybrids. We simply don't believe that driving either is some sort of indulgence purchase that gives us the right to leave our windows down and give the finger to everyone we drive by.

