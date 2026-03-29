What to Make of JD Vance’s Belief That UFOs and Space Aliens Are Demons?

Arguing to death over what happens after we die is almost always a waste of time, because the God’s honest truth is, nobody knows the answer.

I don’t know. You don’t know. Shirley MacLaine, the Dalai Lama, and Bill Nye the Science Guy don’t know either.

Advertisement

And if you personally believe in an eternal, infinite, omniscient God, then it’s beyond your scope to imagine the limitless grandeur of Divinity. By definition, a finite mind cannot comprehend infinite beauty, wisdom, love, and truth.

Our brains are simply too small.

There are more things in Heaven and earth, Horatio, Than are dreamt of in your philosophy —William Shakespeare, Hamlet

Furthermore, religion and faith are replete with unprovable phenomena. If we believe Noah’s ark, the Tower of Babel, the Ten Commandments, and a resurrected savior, who’s to say what’s impossible?

From the wonders of the heavens to the majesty of the soul, who are we to rule anything out?

It calls to mind the famous debate between Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr. Einstein vehemently disagreed with the concept of a probabilistic reality, arguing in favor of determinism.

“God does not play dice with the universe,” Einstein insisted.

At the 1927 Solvay Conference, an exasperated Bohr replied, “Einstein, stop telling God what to do!”

So I’m not here to mock or belittle JD Vance’s metaphysical beliefs about aliens, UFOs, and demons, but to critique the PR fallout.

The Hill: Vance Says He’s ‘Obsessed’ With UFO Files, Calls Aliens ‘Demons’

Vice President JD Vance revealed in a new interview that he is “obsessed” with unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, vowing to get to the bottom of the mystery before leaving office. “Trust me, anybody who’s curious about this, I’m more curious than anybody, and I’ve got three years of the very tippy top of the classification. I’m gonna get to the bottom of it,” he said on an episode of conservative commentator Benny Johnson’s podcast. Johnson asked Vance during the interview released Friday whether the Trump administration would release all the UFO files and whether he had “peeked” at any of them. “I actually haven’t,” Vance replied. “I have not been able to spend enough time on this, but I am going to. Trust me, I’m obsessed with this.” The vice president told Johnson that he had previously planned trips to Area 51 — a highly classified military facility in the Nevada desert at the epicenter of alien conspiracies — and New Mexico, but the timing never worked out.

Advertisement

But the part that got most of the attention was Vance’s belief that UFOs and alien sightings were evil demons:

He then suggested that the concept of aliens was a human attempt to explain the unexplainable, saying that he believes it’s a different force behind the phenomena. “I don’t think they’re aliens, I think they’re demons anyway, but that’s a longer discussion,” Vance said, prompting Johnson to seek clarification. “I mean every great world religion, including Christianity, the one that I believe in, has understood that there are weird things out there, and there are things that are very difficult to explain,” the vice president continued. “And I naturally go, when I hear about sort of extra natural phenomenon, that’s where I go, is the Christian understanding that, you know, there’s a lot of good out there, but there’s also some evil out there.”

Here’s a link to the video, if you’d like to see for yourself:

JD Vance Tells Me That UFOs are DEMONS:



“I Think They’re DEMONS” 🛸



“I don’t think they’re aliens. There are weird things out there that are very difficult to explain.”



The Vice President tells me he’s going to AREA 51 with his Top Secret Security Clearance to FIND OUT.



“I… pic.twitter.com/mDtrafkxB9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

Vice President Vance has never hidden from his faith; it’s disingenuous for the media to feign surprise when a religious Christian expresses a religious Christian worldview. But there are many atheists in the mainstream media who consider religion the “opiate of the masses” — and any belief in the supernatural fodder for ridicule.

Advertisement

Even though 81% of Americans believe in God, 69% believe in angels, and 50% believe in demons. Despite the chortles of the media, all three are mainstream American beliefs.

(I’m more confused by the 10% of atheists who believe in demons — or the 24% of female atheists who believe in ghosts. What’s THAT about?!)

It won’t matter: From the late-night comics to the (non-Fox) news media to every corner of social media, JD Vance will be treated as a weirdo with goofy beliefs. His statement about UFOs and demons will be weaponized against him.

A minority of conservatives will roll their eyes in annoyance, dismayed that Vance gave the left an opening to embarrass the Trump administration, but there’ll likely be a boomerang effect: The more the media attacks Vance for his faith, the more most conservatives will instinctively rally to his side.

And the more we rally to his side, the more the media will instinctively attack.

Vance believes God is real and the devil is real. For leftists, these are weird, fringe ideas — yet 85% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe in heaven, and 74% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe in hell. What the mainstream media doesn’t understand is that when they mock JD Vance’s faith, they’re also mocking the overwhelming majority of Republicans.

Which strengthens Vance’s bond with conservatives.

And that’s excellent news for Vance, because forging an emotional connection with your base is worth its weight in gold. The more the media lambasts him for his faith, the more these connections will grow.

Advertisement

But it’s not all rainbows and unicorns: There’s one vulnerability within the GOP that Vance’s demons/aliens belief could exacerbate.

Even after a year in Trump’s cabinet, JD Vance remains an enigma — even within his own party. Is he a Trumpist, an isolationist, a Tucker Carlson clone, or something in between?

Because he refuses to address MAGA-on-MAGA disputes, Vance has become a Rorschach inkblot test, where all sides see what they want. The upside of this strategy is that Republicans can project their own positive affirmations onto Vance, which helps him greatly.

But the downside is, Republicans can also project their fears and distrust on him, too.

With Tucker Carlson increasingly hostile to President Donald Trump, the Iran war, Israel, and Jewish Americans, a large segment of the GOP is leery of his influence: We see the direction he’s pulling our party — and we don’t like it.

And in absence of definitive information, the threads that tie JD Vance to Tucker Carlson, from employing Carlson’s kid on Vance’s communications team to sharing very similar beliefs in UFOs, demons, and aliens, will be overanalyzed:

🚨 Tucker Carlson: UFOs Might Be DEMONIC – A DARK Spiritual Truth? 😱🛸👽



Tucker on Breaking Points drops bombs: There's possibly a "spiritual element" to the UFO phenomenon, even the Vatican is deeply interested. The government could be hiding a "dark and disturbing truth" from… pic.twitter.com/9M4qTLL357 — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) March 15, 2026

Advertisement

🚨 Tucker Carlson thinks UFO's & Aliens Could be ANGELS & DEMONS – "I Think I Know What's Up... You Truly Don't Want to Know"! 😱🛸👽



In this intense Shawn Ryan Show clip, Tucker Carlson admits: "Stop being curious about this cuz I don't want to know anymore... you truly don't… pic.twitter.com/8DmRdLrqmu — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) February 20, 2026

Tucker Carlson says he was violently attacked by a demon:



“I couldn’t breathe. So I get up, I stand in the doorway of our bedroom, and I’m like, wow, I’m dying.”

pic.twitter.com/BbNOoAQfhc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 9, 2025

Both Tucker Carlson and JD Vance have publicly said that UFOs are “demons.”



We really need to distance ourselves from these two as much as possible. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 28, 2026

Is guilt by association fair? Probably not.

But politics isn’t based on fairness. Candidates win or lose via tactics, strategy, and cause and effect. The victor isn’t the most “deserving” candidate, but whoever gets the most votes.

Like Clint Eastwood said in Unforgiven, “Deserve’s got nothin’ to do with it.”

With this UFO admission, yet another inkblot was tossed atop the JD Vance pile. And voters will read into it all kinds of things — some true, some false.

We just don’t know for sure which is which yet.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commentating privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration.