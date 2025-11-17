The Great MAGA Breakup: Will Elon Musk Recruit Reps. Massie & Greene Into His NEW Political Party?

Back in the 1980s and early 1990s, the mainstream media used to snicker about President George H. W. Bush’s supposed lack of sex appeal, insisting he had “first husband energy.”

You know: The boring, straightlaced ex-husband that women no longer desired. The nerdy guy they ditched to shack up with handsome husband #2.

The New York Times even wrote, “The great joke about George Bush is that he reminds every woman of her first husband.” At Democratic rallies, it was a popular pin.

(Naturally, liberal hearts longed for the more-exciting option — the sexy and dashing Gov. Bill Clinton — proving once again how vapid and short-sighted the “first husband energy” tagline was.)

Nonetheless, the “first husband” smear worked. The same mainstream media that branded a 19-year-old World War II veteran who had flown 58 combat missions a “wimp” was now locking lips with Slick Willy, dismissing Bush the Elder as undesired, unloved, and unwanted by American women.

I was thinking about this because, as of today, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is radiating “crazy ex-girlfriend” energy.

Most of my male readers know what I’m talking about, and I’ll betcha a good percentage of female readers do, too: That loony-tune ex who won’t take a hint and leave you the hell alone — that unstable whackjob who goes scorched-earth when you finally dump her.

The kind of girl who’ll break into your house and boil your bunny.

Step aside, everyone. Sensitive love letters are my specialty: “Dear Baby. Welcome to Dumpsville. Population: You.”

MTG, who first built her brand by being the loudest, most brazen MAGA voice in Congress, is now apologizing to CNN’s anti-Trump anchors for being so gosh-darn divisive and cruel to liberals.

Check it out:

BASH: We have seen these attacks from the president at other people. It's not new. And I haven't heard you speak out about it until it was directed at you.



MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I think that's fair criticism. And I would like to say, humbly, I'm sorry for taking part in the… pic.twitter.com/uY4LuZnvul — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2025

More likely than not, a MAGA-aligned Georgian will challenge Greene in the 2026 primaries. And if President Trump follows through with his threat to put his thumbs on the scales, MTG’s congressional career will be kaput.

By a Pritzker-sized margin, her district is FAR more pro-Trump than pro-MTG. They elected her to help President Trump — not to sabotage him!

But Marjorie isn’t the only Republican who’s about to be primaried: Another M-name — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — is in similar straits. Like Greene, Massie is someone who went from “America First” to “Me First,” sabotaging the MAGA agenda, helping the Democrats, and grandstanding before every available camera.

Which brings us to a third M-name: Elon Musk.

The world’s richest man has assumed a more discreet public profile of late, but not too long ago, he threatened to launch a third party. Given what we know about Musk’s political beliefs, it’s highly probable that this new party would cannibalize Republican votes, giving liberal candidates an open lane.

Lately, Musk hasn’t spoken too much about his third-party plans. As far as I can tell, his last public comment was three months ago, when he flatly refuted a Wall Street Journal report that he’s abandoned his third-party project:

Nothing @WSJ says should ever be thought of as true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2025

Launching a third-party with legs isn’t easy, especially without a national figure at the top of the ticket. Ex-President Teddy Roosevelt couldn’t do it. Neither could billionaire H. Ross Perot. And with Elon Musk ineligible for the presidency, it’s unclear who this so-called “America Party” would wrap its brand around.

But with Marjorie and Massie already in Congress, Musk would have a built-in beachhead.

Financially, Musk can match dollars with any MAGA donor. And I don’t believe for a nanosecond that his ego will allow him to “go gentle into that good night.”

Musk is a super-genius, but he’s also a thin-skinned, short-tempered, and ridiculously immature super-genius. After spending hundreds of millions to get Trump elected — and then losing hundreds of billions more in Tesla’s market share by infuriating E.V.-buying leftists — funding his own political party would accomplish five things:

It would prove there’s a severe cost to crossing the great Elon Musk: Future politicians would be very reluctant to get on his bad side. He could gain revenge on the MAGA officials who threw him under the bus. Ideologically, he’s more of a closed-border libertarian than a hardcore MAGA conservative, so he’s already more aligned with someone like Rep. Massie. Antagonizing the GOP could help him win back liberal Tesla buyers — or at a minimum, lessen their hate. (Ca-ching!) In a closely divided Congress, a mercurial billionaire only needs a few loyal foot soldiers to gain negotiating leverage. And the best way to guarantee loyalty is the old-fashioned way: Just go ahead and buy it directly.

That’s the prediction: Massie and Marjorie will be primaried and lose. Both will claim “shenanigans” and join Musk’s America Party, splitting the conservative vote and giving a lifeline to the Democrats.

And between those two, whoever comes closest to winning will be Elon Musk’s America Party’s presidential nominee in 2028, setting up a three-way race between (probably) Republican JD Vance, Democrat Gavin Newsom — and Musk’s choice of Marjorie Taylor Greene or Thomas Massie.

Which would virtually assure a Democratic victory.

Musk yearns for vengeance and power; Marjorie and Massie crave media attention. The win-win-win solution for all three is the America Party.

Remember, you heard it here first.

I hope it doesn’t happen, but the pieces fit too perfectly. The GOP should plan proactively, and that necessitates bringing Elon Musk back into the MAGA camp.

Because otherwise, he’ll fund a camp of his own.

