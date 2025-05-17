Tampon Tim Roars Back, Blasts Trump As a ‘Tyrant’

Honest Abe. Old Hickory. Tippecanoe (and Tyler too). Silent Cal. The Gipper.

Been some iconic nicknames for U.S. presidents.

Should Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ever reach the big-boy seat in the Oval Office, he should probably invest in a better nickname, because his current one doesn’t exactly convey an inspirational sense of wisdom, majesty, courage, or purpose.

I looked it up: There were roughly 300 news articles — from mainstream, legitimate news outlets — that referred to Tim Walz as “Tampon Tim.”

Those outlets included NPR, Time Magazine, CBS News, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, MSNBC, People Magazine, Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, HuffPost, The Washington Post, USA Today, TMZ, Reuters, San Francisco Chronicle, and Rolling Stone Magazine. Each was “a member in good standing” of the mainstream media.

So the “Tampon Tim” moniker isn’t some little-known insult from the neckbeards in Red America. “Tampon Tim” is world-famous! His nickname has gone mainstream.

In fact, the Democrats have embraced it:

How nice of the Trump camp to help publicize Gov. Tim Walz's compassionate and common-sense policy of providing free menstrual products to students in Minnesota public schools! Let's do this everywhere. pic.twitter.com/hk6v8cs8p4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 7, 2024

“Let’s do this everywhere?” Happy to help!

Earlier today, our irascible Tampon Tim tried to audition a new nickname — one for the guy who was actually at the top of the winning ticket in 2024. According to Walz, President Donald Trump is a “tyrant.”

Walz pointed to Trump’s immigration crackdown, which includes deporting alleged gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador without due process, and the offer of a gifted jet from the Qatari ruling family to the president. “This is what the crumbling of rule of law looks like in real time. And it’s exactly what the founders of this nation feared: A tyrant, abusing power to persecute scapegoats and enemies,” he said. [emphasis added]

The Minnesota governor gave his sic semper tyrannis speech at a college graduation ceremony — usually not the best place to manufacture a news story by hurling partisan invectives at your enemies. (Some college kids, I imagine, worked really hard and probably wanted the day to be about them.)

Nonetheless:

Walz, the vice presidential nominee in 2024, used his remarks at the University of Minnesota's law school commencement ceremony to call on graduates to stand up to abuses of power. Lawyers, he said, are "our first and last line of defense." "Right now, more than any other time in my lifetime, we need you to live up to the oath that you're about to make. Because, I have to be honest with you: You are graduating into a genuine emergency," Walz told the crowd, which greeted him with loud applause. "Every single day, the president of the United States finds new ways to trample rights and undermine the rule of law."

It's worth noting that Walz dubbed Trump a “tyrant” freely and openly. You know who hasn’t been called a “tyrant” at ANY of their countries' college commencement speeches? Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un, and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

You know why? Right: Unlike Trump, those guys are tyrants, and they’d throw you in jail.

Less than a year ago, Donald Trump was wounded by an assassin’s bullet at a campaign speech in Pennsylvania. Multiple people were shot and injured; Corey Comperatore of Sarver, Pa., died while shielding his wife and daughters with his body.

On at least four different occasions, Trump has (fortunately) avoided assassination attempts.

Calling him a “tyrant” could be a siren’s call to unhinged, wannabe-assassins, because that word is explicitly tied to American assassination history: According to witnesses, John Wilkes Booth shouted, “Sic semper tyrannis!” after murdering President Lincoln.

It was a very unsettling way for Walz to connect the first Republican president with the last.

It also marked a dramatic deviation from Gov. Walz’s old image. When Tampon Tim was first selected by Kamala Harris, the media extolled him as kindhearted and good-natured. According to NPR:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been all over the news, as has the term "Minnesota nice." It’s a stereotype born from a culture of kindness and politeness…

Furthermore, he was heralded as a new “model of masculinity” for Americans to follow. According to Reuters:

Supportive Democrats say he is a model of masculinity for modern America, a man comfortable reporting to a woman, capable of using his 'white privilege' to boost women of color and promote reproductive rights while also enjoying hunting, fishing and fixing cars.

Guess the old image wasn’t paying dividends anymore. Which makes sense: For a brief, flickering moment, the Democratic campaign was all about joy: “Harris and Walz reintroduce joy to Democrats,” cooed NPR in August.

But that whole joy-thingy was embarrassingly short-lived. It came and went like a fart in a hurricane. And instead, the opposite became true: The Democratic Party morphed into the Party of Rage. They don’t only hate Trump — they hate themselves, too. Their base is screaming for an avatar who’ll channel their fury.

That “Minnesota nice” schtick ain’t gonna work in today’s climate.

So, as of today, he’s Tim the Tyrant Hunter: A rugged, tough-talking warrior with the cojones to take on Donald Trump. He upped the ante for vitriol and divisiveness, and we’ll see how his fellow liberals react.

If Walz is showered with media praise and donor dollars, his invectives will surely increase. Whether or not he runs for president in 2028, he’s up for reelection in 2026. A poor showing would blunt his national ambitions.

Of course, even if he runs in 2028 as Tim the Tyrant Hunter, he won’t be able to outrun his bumbling, stumbling persona of Tampon Tim. It’s too ingrained in people’s minds; it’s permanently tethered to his brand. As such, his tough talk rings false.

That’s because, when you get Tim Walz, you also get his baggage: Tampon Tim comes with a string attached.

We’ll give the last word to Caitlyn Jenner:

I am more ‘masculine’ than this 🤡 Gov Walz https://t.co/EjW2fU1hI7 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 19, 2025

Thank you for your consideration!