The Hillary Clinton Political Comeback Begins TODAY!

It was the perfect opening. Politically, it was the equivalent of grilling a big, fat, juicy steak in the middle of the African savannah — and then being mystified by the sudden appearance of drooling predators.

C’mon, folks — use your heads! With a power vacuum that big and that tempting, it was only a matter of time.

The Democratic Party is in total disarray. Nobody’s in charge! The Obama-Biden cabal has left the building, Pelosi has health issues, and Schumer is struggling to stave off a rebellion. It’s complete and utter chaos.

Enter the Donkey version of Loki, the deeply duplicitous trickster-villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“You do seem like you’re in desperate need of leadership”

Don’t worry, Democrats! Hillary Clinton is here to save the day!

In a blistering op-ed in today’s New York Times, Hillary Clinton officially launched her political comeback. The Clinton Express is back for one final mission.

And don’t be naïve. She’s eyeing the 2028 Democratic Party nomination.

It’s a comeback nearly a decade in the making. Ever since losing the 2016 election, the Clintons have been exiled to the political wilderness — just another relic from a long-forgotten era. Indeed, in an age of #MeToo and ideological purity, the Clintons were always a bad fit.

They were like the creepy old guy in the nightclub. Everyone else is 30 years younger, whereas the Clintons were still rocking bellbottom jeans and sideburns:

BILL: Hey, baby! Wanna see the back of my VW van? GIRL: Eww, no thank you. I don’t have daddy issues.

But the #MeToo movement is now over. And you can’t truly understand the Democratic Party’s current mindset without appreciating how utterly and thoroughly traumatizing MAGA’s 2024 victory was to their psyche.

They warned us he was Hitler. They told us democracy was on the line. They even convicted him of dozens of felonies! And Trump STILL won the popular vote!

So now, the Democrats are working through the five stages of grief.

First was denial: “Everything is fine!” (While boiling your pet rabbit.) Then came anger, exemplified by the Democrats’ childish, churlish behavior when President Trump addressed Congress. This is the emotional stage that made a “star” out of angry, unhinged liberals like Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tex.).

The final two stages are depression and acceptance, but the Dems aren’t there yet. They’re at the stage just before: Bargaining.

You can see it in the headlines. This week, there’s been a slew of stories from liberal outlets about the Democrats need to expand their reach — and lure wayward demos back into the fold:

The Clinton brand is very specific. It doesn’t stand for ideological purity or strong moral values.

In fact, those qualities are antithetical to it!

But for nearly a decade, those were the qualities that the Democratic base cared about the most. It’s why people like Bernie Sanders, Rep. Crockett, AOC, and the rest of the Squad-ities became superstars. Say what you want about someone like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), but nobody doubts the sincerity of her beliefs.

The Clinton brand isn’t about “sincerity.” Never was.

Instead, it’s about Machiavellian thumb-breaking and verbal sleight-of-hand. It’s amoral to its core — corrupt and elitist — but y’know what? At the end of the day, the Clintons got the outcome that liberals wanted. Always! (Well, maybe not in 2016. But nobody else has solved the Trump problem, either, so maybe Hillary deserves a pass.)

Nine times out of 10, the Clintons were winners; they were the Dems’ version of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. But right now, the Dems are losers.

Their base is desperate. They’d sell their souls to excise the country of MAGA and reclaim their power.

As Axios recapped, their problems are considerable:

The party has its lowest favorability ever.

No popular national leader to help improve it.

Insufficient numbers to stop most legislation in Congress.

A durable minority on the Supreme Court.

Dwindling influence over the media ecosystem, with right-leaning podcasters and social media accounts ascendant.

Young voters are growing dramatically more conservative.

A bad 2026 map for Senate races.

Democratic Senate retirements could make it harder for the party to flip the House, with members tempted by statewide races.

There are only three House Republicans in districts former Vice President Harris won in 2024, a dim sign for a Democratic surge. There were 23 eight years ago in seats Hillary Clinton won.

And, thanks to the number of people fleeing blue states, the math for a Dem to win the presidency will just get harder in 2030.

But this week, an opening appeared: In a stunning unforced error, the Trump administration accidentally included the rabidly anti-MAGA journalist Jeffrey Goldberg in a sensitive, high-level “group chat” with cabinet members. As scandals go, there’s not much meat on the bone; people like JD Vance behaved in private as they do in public. Still, it was embarrassing.

And it gave the Clintons the opening they’ve been waiting for!

Almost immediately, the liberal thought leaders on MSNBC and elsewhere compared this “scandal” to the hoopla over Hillary Clinton’s email server — and quite naturally, in their unbiased opinions, what Donald Trump’s team did was a million times worse (and everyone should resign and go to jail).

It made Hillary Clinton “timely” again.

Plus, it was a story that’s tailormade for the Clinton brand: In the Democrats’ eyes, the only people on Earth who could possibly out-Trump the Trumps are — the Clintons!

Which is why Hillary Clinton’s op-ed in The New York Times is so noteworthy.

Her article is titled, “This Is Just Dumb,” and she’s making the competency argument.

Not ideology. The Democrats are moving (with a limp) away from their era of ideological litmus tests. Instead, they’re sensing that this SNAFU by the Trump team has left the GOP vulnerable to questions of competency.

It’s not accidental that — counting the title — the Clintons used the word “dumb” FIVE times in the first FOUR paragraphs!

The article itself isn’t important. (Although it was very well written. Whoever the Clintons hired as a ghostwriter is an A+ talent. Seriously, it was excellent, top-tier PR work.) Hillary's op-ed included all kinds of gloriously Clintonian doublespeak, such as piously declaring “We should invest in the patriots who serve our nation, not insult them” while also insulting everyone else, calling ‘em dummies.

But that’s the kind of “amoral mercenary” the Democrats are looking for!

Watch what the Clintons do next: This article was their test balloon. It was launched from the liberal wilderness into the open skies — and if the response is favorable, here’s what you’ll see:

Plenty of interviews with Hillary Clinton, where she shakes her head at how “dumb” and incompetent the Republicans are. (Don’t laugh, but I wouldn’t be shocked if she goes on the Joe Rogan Show. No, I’m not pulling your leg.)

A “listening tour” across the country.

Fundraising visits for Democrats during the run-up to the 2026 midterms, where she can rebuild her coffers of IOUs.

A new book release (and subsequent media tour) about her “unfinished business,” which will culminate in a 2028 presidential announcement.

Hillary Clinton is younger than Trump, younger than Biden, and younger than Pelosi. If there’s any opening whatsoever, you better believe she’s gonna look at it long and hard.

If you don’t know that, you don’t know the Clintons.

Thank you for your consideration!