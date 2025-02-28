Gallup Shock Poll: 60% of Dems Are Anti-Israel; Over 80% Have Positive View of Mexico and Ukraine

When three Democrats are walking down the street, here’s some good news: It’s statistically probable that one of ‘em might have a favorable opinion of Israel. Mazel tov!

As for the other two?

Oy veh. Not a big fan of the Jewish state: Only 33% of Democrats support it. An eye-opening 60% view Israel unfavorably. (4% had no opinion.)

Yet 45% of Democrats supported the so-called “Palestinian Territories”!

Democrats are also big fans of Mexico and Ukraine: Our Southern neighbor is beloved by 83% of Democrats; 84% favor Ukraine. (Republican support for Mexico was 47%; for Ukraine, 54%.)

These were the results of a new Gallup survey that the New York Post dubbed as “shocking.”

Israel received exponentially more support from conservatives: 83% of Republicans backed the Jewish state — a 50-point difference between the two parties!

In Gallup’s own words:

The 50 points separating Republican and Democratic positivity toward Israel shatters the prior record of 30 points measured last year, primarily because of a 14-point drop in Democrats' rating. The current gap is also nearly three times larger than the average 18-point difference that existed between 2001 and 2023. Over this time, Republicans have consistently viewed Israel more favorably than Democrats have.

This year marks the first time any party group has had majority-level unfavorable ratings of Israel, with 60% of Democrats expressing that view. Forty-four percent of independents also have an unfavorable opinion of Israel. [emphasis added]

It’s a generational problem in the Democratic Party. Younger voters — those between the ages of 18 and 34 — were the most critical of Israel. As older Democrats die off, the Democratic Party will increasingly define itself as an active enemy of the Jewish Homeland.

This ain’t Joe Biden’s party no mo’. The future belongs to AOC, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar.

Some countries were viewed favorably by Republicans, Democrats, and independents: Great Britain, Japan, Denmark, Canada, France, and Germany all received high marks. (Although Democrats rated Germany and France over 10 points higher than Republicans and independents.) But the contrast between the parties when it comes to Israel will clearly have long-term consequences — here in the United States and elsewhere.

Russia, North Korea, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, China, and Saudi Arabia: Those were the only countries that Democrats like even less than Israel! (And Israel was just four points ahead of Saudi Arabia — which falls within the poll’s four-point margin of error.)

Such is the left’s current loathing of Israel.

It used to be that supporting the Jewish Homeland was a bipartisan American position. It used to be that both Democrats and Republicans recognized that Israel was the one regional ally that America could always depend upon — the only country in the Middle East with a functioning, stable democracy that protected personal liberties and Western values. (I mean, look: If you’re gay, in the Middle East and NOT in Tel Aviv, you’re in trouble.)

Not anymore.

Joe Biden was probably the last Democrat president we’ll ever have who even gave lip service to supporting Israel. Because that’s not what liberal donors want anymore.

Nor does it motivate liberal grassroots activists.

In 2020, 67% of Democrats supported Israel. By 2022, it was 63%. In 2024, it was 47%. Today, it’s down to 33%.

In just five years, Democratic support for Israel has been cut in half!

The Democratic Party is now the anti-Jew party. For all its “tsk-tsk” condemnations about hand gestures and/or accusing everyone they don’t like of being a Nazis, they’re now the go-to party for antisemites: If you wanna protest Israel, attack Jews, and make sinister-sounding allegations about “Jewish money and influence,” you’re not welcome in the Republican Party.

But you’ll find plenty of support in today’s Democratic Party.

And that’s bad for the Jews.