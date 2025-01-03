The Swamp Strikes Back: Trump Will Be Criminally Sentenced by New York Judge on January 10

What, you didn’t really think The Swamp would slither away on its own, did you?

In what was described by journalists as “an extraordinary turn,” New York Judge Juan M. Merchan announced today that he will move forward with the sentencing of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 10 — a scant 10 days before he’s inaugurated as our next president.

In a highly controversial, politically charged court case that dramatically deviated from standard precedent, Trump was convicted of falsifying his business records to hide a 2016 payment to “adult actress” Stormy Daniels. Trump has adamantly denied these allegations, asserted his innocence, and declared his intent to appeal the court’s ruling. Furthermore, after winning the presidency on November 5, Trump’s attorneys have argued that the case should be thrown out ASAP, due to the unconstitutional “disruptions to the institution of the Presidency.”

According to many legal experts, Trump’s appeal has an excellent chance of succeeding due to the numerous legal irregularities of the case and newer Supreme Court rulings that have strengthened presidential immunity from prosecution.

The only concession Judge Merchan has made, it seems, is to forgo locking up the President of the United States of America. Everything else is on the table. As Judge Merchan wrote on the sentencing order:

While this Court as a matter of law must not make any determination on sentencing prior to giving the parties and Defendants, opportunity to be heard, it seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court's inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation.

Isn’t that nice? Judge Merchan isn’t “inclined” to toss the newly-elected president in jail for a disputed payment to a porn star. He’s not yet ready to make up his mind one way or the other, but his “inclination” is to avoid dismantling the Executive Branch and triggering a constitutional crisis.

What a peach!

For most Americans, this kind of grotesque legal overreach is shocking, appalling, and un-American. But for the Swamp Creatures in the Deep State, this is par for the course: There’s a reason why lawfare sounds like warfare!

And an out-of-control judge with delusions of grandeur is unlikely to be deterred by reason, the public good, or common sense. Even if incarceration is a bridge too far (for now, at least), you can be certain that Judge Merchan will push the envelope as far as he possibly can — and do everything in his power to punish, tarnish, and humiliate the incoming president.

The Radical Left hasn’t given up. It's not going away. The next verse is the same as the first: Defeat Trump, discredit MAGA, use lawfare in novel ways, and extract your pound of flesh.

Jan. 10 won’t be the last outbreak of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Keep your head on a swivel, because Judge Merchan still has his gavel — and he’ll be ready to use it to hammer his political enemies.

Over and over and over again.