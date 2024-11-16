There’s Only One Man Who Can Rescue the Democrats: Joe Biden in 2028!

There’s precedent for this: Rush Limbaugh called it “Operation Chaos” in 2008, when he encouraged Republicans to extend the Democrats’ misery by voting for Hillary Rodham Clinton for president, instead of the presumptive (and eventual) nominee, Barack Obama.

And the left was furious!

Indeed, Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), who was the Democratic presidential nominee four years earlier, claimed “Rush Limbaugh was tampering with the primary.”

But like most of what Sen. Kerry says, said, and will say in the future, that was a steaming pile of nonsense. Rush didn’t advise anyone to violate the law; he simply encouraged constituents to lawfully exercise their constitutional right to vote.

That’s not tampering — that’s patriotism!

It’s the fatal failing of a liberal mind: Anything that hurts them politically is “tampering,” and anything that helps them politically is “patriotism.”

Even patriotism is eyed via a political prism. Obama didn’t mind it when Republicans “patriotically” voted for him in the 2008 primaries — his campaign allegedly did robocalls to Republicans in multiple states, asking for their votes!

So I’m just following Limbaugh's AND Obama’s bipartisan example.

Besides, as patriotic, God-fearing Americans, it’s our solemn responsibility to help our Democratic brethren emerge from the 2024 darkness and finally see the light. Like Saint Obama said, “There is not a black America and a white America and Latino America and Asian America; there’s the United States of America!”

And what could be more patriotic than helping my fellow Americans?

Sure, liberals are kind of cute when they’re out of power, but they’re like the Sand People in Star Wars: they’re easily startled. (And they typically return in greater numbers.) Right now, they’re scared and confused. But eventually, they’re going to regroup, rebrand, and rebuild.

But rebuild into what?

Here’s where I think we can help them: We need to encourage Joe Biden to run in 2028.

Hey, it worked for us: Trump won an election, then the other side took over, and in the next one, Trump reclaimed control. So according to the latest evidence, rerunning an older ex-president is a winning strategy! That’s what the data says!

And in today’s hi-tech age, who wants to go against the data?

Now, Joe Biden is a wee bit older than Trump, and there’s still that pesky, annoying issue of obvious cognitive decline. But Biden says he’s fine! Just a few months ago, the mainstream media cabal assured us that President Biden was “sharp and commanding,” or “as sharp as a tack.”

And since the media is honest, unbiased, and straightforward, we shouldn’t overly punish Biden for one bad debate. Everyone makes mistakes; that’s why pencils have erasers.

Joe Biden believed he was sharp enough to continue being president for another four years. Had his party not (foolishly) stripped him of its nomination, he was planning on still being the president through the inaugural morning of January 20, 2029!

Well, let’s be honest: The cognitive difference between Biden in 2028 and 2029 is going to be minor. If anything, he’d have a slower loss of mental faculties, since eventually, even Joe Biden’s brain is gonna reach the point of diminishing returns.

You can’t lose what you never really had.

In the past two elections, it’s crystal clear that Biden is the best candidate — and the top campaigner — in the entire Democratic Party. He won millions and millions more votes in 2020 than they received in 2024!

Which is why Republicans should change their tune about the 2020 election: “Yup, the voting was totally, 100% fair. You guys were right: Joe Biden was simply an amazing politician; we never had a chance. We’re soooooo scared of him. Whatever you do, please don’t run Biden against us in 2028 — he’d win for sure!”

Biden in ’28: He’s rested, ready and STILL as sharp as a tack. C’mon, Democrats! Give Biden a chance!

After all, no one f***s with a Biden.