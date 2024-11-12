Civil War Explodes in the White House: Watch Jill Biden Snub Kamala Harris in Public!

Scott Pinsker | 12:53 PM on November 12, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump boasted that he was the only candidate who could prevent World War III:

“Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III,” Trump said in Iowa. “Because I really believe you’re going to have World War III.”

Advertisement

Whether or not President-elect Trump can keep his promise remains to be seen. From Ukraine to Taiwan to the Middle East, there’s no shortage of potential flashpoints. Make no mistake, we’re one miscalculation away from an irreversible nuclear holocaust.

But there’s a new warzone emerging that Trump’s powerless to prevent: The civil war brewing in the White House between Kamala Harris and Jill Biden.

Check out this video that went viral today:

For all the talk of “Global Warming,” it seems as if an unusually frigid cold front has befallen Washington, D.C.! And just when you think it can’t get any lower, the temperature continues to plummet. Brrr!

It got even more awkward after the two leading Democratic ladies were seated directly next to each other and had to play that silly politician game where you pretend the other person doesn’t exist:

Advertisement

Ever since the Democrats got crushed in an electoral landslide — losing the popular vote (plus every branch of the federal government) — rumors abound of tensions between the nation’s two highest-ranking Democrats. By some accounts, the animosity has been building since 2019.

Of course, it’s also possible that Jill Biden is just a difficult woman to get along with. Recently, Melania Trump declined Jill Biden’s White House invitation, with speculation running rampant that it’s blowback for the Biden administration’s use of lawfare to violate the Trump family’s privacy.

That could very well be true. But it could also be true that Jill Biden is deeply unlikable and Melania would rather have her toenails removed with a rusty blowtorch than spend her free time around “Doctor” Jill Biden.

Meanwhile, the Bidens are surely bristling at the suggestion that they are in any way responsible for Kamala’s defeat. (If anything, they probably feel vindicated by it!) But they’re still self-aware enough to recognize that they’re being blamed by the leadership of their own party. 

Advertisement

As Biden’s old (and I do mean old) pal Nancy Pelosi recently said, “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary. Because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.”

That’s certainly one theory: It was Biden’s fault for not letting them force him out sooner. If only he had fallen faster from our coup!

But judging by the body language between Kamala Harris and “Doctor” Jill Biden, that doesn’t seem to be the go-to theory in the West Wing of the White House. And the dog days of winter are already here.

Scott Pinsker

Scott Pinsker is a Public Relations, Branding and Crisis Communications Expert in Tampa Bay, Florida.  His novel, "The Second Coming: A Love Story," is available for purchase on Amazon.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS JILL BIDEN DEMOCRAT PARTY DEMOCRAT COUP

Recommended

Melania Declines White House Meeting With Jill Biden for a Startling Reason Robert Spencer
Nancy vs. Bernie: The Ultimate Democrat Showdown (and What It Means for the GOP) Sarah Anderson
Oprah: 'I Was Paid Nothing, Ever' by Harris Campaign… So What Was That Million Dollars? Stephen Green
MATGA and the Degeneration of the American Mind Lincoln Brown
The Morning Briefing: GOP Holds the House, So Trump's Two-Year Disruptor Clock Is Ticking Stephen Kruiser
Donald Trump Considers National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Sodom and Gomorrica Vol. VI: Transgenders vs. Election Results
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Advertisement