Civil War Explodes in the White House: Watch Jill Biden Snub Kamala Harris in Public!

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump boasted that he was the only candidate who could prevent World War III:

“Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III,” Trump said in Iowa. “Because I really believe you’re going to have World War III.”

Advertisement

Whether or not President-elect Trump can keep his promise remains to be seen. From Ukraine to Taiwan to the Middle East, there’s no shortage of potential flashpoints. Make no mistake, we’re one miscalculation away from an irreversible nuclear holocaust.

But there’s a new warzone emerging that Trump’s powerless to prevent: The civil war brewing in the White House between Kamala Harris and Jill Biden.

Check out this video that went viral today:

If looks could kill -- Kamala and Jill Biden do not shake hands.pic.twitter.com/SzKwamThjc — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 12, 2024

For all the talk of “Global Warming,” it seems as if an unusually frigid cold front has befallen Washington, D.C.! And just when you think it can’t get any lower, the temperature continues to plummet. Brrr!

It got even more awkward after the two leading Democratic ladies were seated directly next to each other and had to play that silly politician game where you pretend the other person doesn’t exist:

Jill and Kamala seem 'burdened' by the crushing defeat.pic.twitter.com/Ze8bgmgT4S — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 11, 2024

Advertisement

Ever since the Democrats got crushed in an electoral landslide — losing the popular vote (plus every branch of the federal government) — rumors abound of tensions between the nation’s two highest-ranking Democrats. By some accounts, the animosity has been building since 2019.

Of course, it’s also possible that Jill Biden is just a difficult woman to get along with. Recently, Melania Trump declined Jill Biden’s White House invitation, with speculation running rampant that it’s blowback for the Biden administration’s use of lawfare to violate the Trump family’s privacy.

That could very well be true. But it could also be true that Jill Biden is deeply unlikable and Melania would rather have her toenails removed with a rusty blowtorch than spend her free time around “Doctor” Jill Biden.

Meanwhile, the Bidens are surely bristling at the suggestion that they are in any way responsible for Kamala’s defeat. (If anything, they probably feel vindicated by it!) But they’re still self-aware enough to recognize that they’re being blamed by the leadership of their own party.

Advertisement

As Biden’s old (and I do mean old) pal Nancy Pelosi recently said, “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary. Because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.”

That’s certainly one theory: It was Biden’s fault for not letting them force him out sooner. If only he had fallen faster from our coup!

But judging by the body language between Kamala Harris and “Doctor” Jill Biden, that doesn’t seem to be the go-to theory in the West Wing of the White House. And the dog days of winter are already here.