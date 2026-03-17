An Iraqi-Born Man Walks Into a School with a Gun. Why Isn't He in Jail?

On March 10, a man approached Zwink Elementary School in Spring, Texas, and noted that the door wasn't fully secured after another visitor left seconds before him. He opened it and walked into the school, entering the front office. He was dressed in what has been described as "military" or "tactical" gear, including a load-bearing vest, and he was armed with at least a handgun and a taser. The gun was holstered.

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The school's staff asked to see his identification, but he couldn't provide any. They asked how he got in, and he said the door wasn't latched. He reportedly wouldn't provide his name or say what he was doing there. Court documents suggest he asked whether the school employed armed security.

The staff apparently alerted school security, and the man left immediately and got in his car and drove away. He never made any threats. He never used his weapons. No one was hurt. Police were able to use surveillance footage and license plate data to arrest him the next day outside his home, which is just a few minutes from the school.

The man, as it turns out, was 39-year-old Kyle Najm Chris, also known as Muhi Mohanad Najm. He was born in Iraq but became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 2022.

He told police that he's a security guard, but he was unable to provide any proof of employment, and he isn't licensed to work as a security guard by any school or law enforcement agency. He did, however, have a private investigator's license and a Texas Concealed Handgun License.

He was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon (because he was on school grounds), which is a third-degree felony. While the FBI was said to be involved with the investigation, there were no terrorism or similar charges.

A judge set his bond at $75,000. He's now back home under 24-hour house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor and is banned from going near any Klein Independent School District property. His next court date is May 12.

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Kyle Chris Najm was released after making his $75,000 bond and is due back in court May 12th. https://t.co/X6DBmqCN5H pic.twitter.com/KDOpLBmn4j — Michelle GCR (@theshellbelle) March 16, 2026

So, there are a few problems here. If a man walks into an elementary school with weapons, acts strangely, and refuses to identify himself, I'd consider him a danger to society. Wouldn't you? Even if there is the slightest chance that he could slip back over to the school and hurt these kids and staff members, there's no reason he should be out on bond.

Something else that has left many parents concerned is that they weren't notified about it until the next day. The school sent out a letter stating that "Sending a public notification during that window could have jeopardized those efforts, tipped off the suspect, and delayed the arrest. Law enforcement had the individual under constant surveillance today, and out of an abundance of caution, additional security measures were in place on campus, including increased police presence."

I can't blame them for being angry. As a matter of fact, this was the third gun-related incident at Klein ISD schools within a week. The other incidents, which appear to be unrelated to this situation, include someone firing a gun at Klein Collins High School and another student at the high school showing an unloaded gun to a classmate.

The district's parents are now taking matters into their own hands and working to form a "safety coalition." The coalition's demands include "published and measurable safety standards for each campus, real-time notification after safety incidents, and an independent third-party safety audit of Klein ISD campuses."

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Finally, as the Daily Wire points out, "The incident comes amid a string of terror attacks on United States soil that have allegedly been committed by naturalized citizens." It mentions the recent attacks at Old Dominion University, the Michigan synagogue, and bar in Austin, Texas, all of which have occured since the conflict in Iran began.

Shouldn't the judge take that stuff into consideration at such an extra sensitive time?

I don't have much else to add — just felt this needed to be shared. And I just hope and pray this judge didn't send this guy out for a second chance at harming these young children. Surely we can do better.

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