BREAKING: Trump Confirms the U.S. Has Seized an Oil Tanker in Venezuela

The United States military pressure on Venezuela's illegitimate president, Nicolás Maduro, which we've witnessed over the last few months, continues.

While speaking to the press on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that we have seized a large oil tanker off the country's coast.

"It's been an interesting day from the standpoint of news," the president said while meeting with business leaders at the White House. "As you probably know, we've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela — a large tanker, very large, the largest one ever seized actually."

He added that "other things are happening" and that we will learn more about that later. He didn't specify what those other things are or who we're going to learn it from, but we will try to keep you updated as news breaks. Here's the video of the president speaking:

🚨BREAKING: President Trump announces that the United States has SEIZED an Oil Tanker off the Coast of Venezuela.



TRUMP: "We have just seized a tanker off the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large, the largest one ever seized, actually." pic.twitter.com/6WNXsxifBl — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) December 10, 2025

Reuters claims the operation was led by the United States Coast Guard. The outlet also reports that "British maritime risk management group Vanguard said the tanker Skipper was believed to have been seized off Venezuela early on Wednesday. The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the tanker for what Washington said was involvement in Iranian oil trading when it was called the Adisa."

The New York Times, which claims it spoke to two anonymous officials, reports that it was a "military operation" that "came after 'deliberate planning' and that there was no resistance from the crew."

But I'll wait until the White House confirms more details before I buy into anything. The move comes the day after Trump, during a Politico interview, said that "Maduro's days are numbered."

Venezuela sits on the largest oil reserves in the world, and oil is the country's largest export, yet years of mismanagement and corruption under Maduro have severely weakened production and revenue.

