BREAKING: Trump Confirms the U.S. Has Seized an Oil Tanker in Venezuela

Sarah Anderson | 4:20 PM on December 10, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The United States military pressure on Venezuela's illegitimate president, Nicolás Maduro, which we've witnessed over the last few months, continues. 

While speaking to the press on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that we have seized a large oil tanker off the country's coast. 

Advertisement

"It's been an interesting day from the standpoint of news," the president said while meeting with business leaders at the White House. "As you probably know, we've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela — a large tanker, very large, the largest one ever seized actually."   

He added that "other things are happening" and that we will learn more about that later. He didn't specify what those other things are or who we're going to learn it from, but we will try to keep you updated as news breaks. Here's the video of the president speaking: 

Reuters claims the operation was led by the United States Coast Guard. The outlet also reports that "British maritime risk management group Vanguard said the tanker Skipper was believed to have been seized off Venezuela early on Wednesday. The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the tanker for what Washington said was involvement in Iranian oil trading when it was called the Adisa."

Advertisement

The New York Times, which claims it spoke to two anonymous officials, reports that it was a "military operation"  that "came after 'deliberate planning' and that there was no resistance from the crew."   

But I'll wait until the White House confirms more details before I buy into anything. The move comes the day after Trump, during a Politico interview, said that "Maduro's days are numbered." 

Venezuela sits on the largest oil reserves in the world, and oil is the country's largest export, yet years of mismanagement and corruption under Maduro have severely weakened production and revenue.

Help us report the stories the MSM won't tell you by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Right now, memberships are 60% off or less than $20 for the entire year. In addition to supporting us, you gain access to exclusive stories and podcasts, the comments section where you can interact with our team and other readers, an ad-free experience, and much more. Click here to get started. We can't wait to have you. 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, yelling at a football game, or watching State Department briefings for fun.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

Recommended

Bari Weiss Named a New CBS News Anchor, and the Response Is the Funniest News Ever Stephen Green
What’s in an (Indigenous) Name? Canada’s Latest Scandal David Solway
WOW: Erika Kirk UNLEASHES on the Haters — Like Candace Owens Victoria Taft
Stop Worrying About the Midterms — Trump Prosperity Will Be Undeniable by Then Athena Thorne
The Morning Briefing: Can We Retro Impeach Biden for Ketanji Brown Jackson? Stephen Kruiser
In a Not so Shocking Move, Senate Democrats Refuse to Condemn Socialism Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Dem Media Lapdogs Will Never Understand That the GOP Isn't a Hive Mind
The Best Girl at Gettysburg
HHS Calls a Man a Man, Sparking Outrage Among Leftists
Advertisement