Did You Hear About the Terrible Thing Ivanka Trump Did?

Warning: What I'm about to write may shock you, but I felt our readers needed to know exactly what kind of person Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, truly is. You might want to make sure you're sitting down for this.

Last week, the first daughter took a vacation and spent time with her husband and children and some of her husband's family. Not only did they take a vacation, but they took it in Costa Rica, and they actually enjoyed themselves. They surfed, read books, rode horses, explored the beautiful nature the country has to offer... they even swam next to a waterfall.

Of the trip, she said, "Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words. Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep. But more than the adventure, this week was about reconnecting—with the Earth, with faith, and with one another. Logging off and tuning in. Grounding in nature’s rhythm. Feeling the sacred in the silence, in the laughter of my children, in the breath of the trees."

Oh, but wait, it gets worse.

Ivanka actually posted about the trip on Instagram, including several amazing photos that show her and her son having a good time. She even dared to send the following message to her 8.3 million followers: "My heart is full of gratitude for these moments of togetherness and renewal. Wishing you all the same kind of peace and presence, wherever you are."

Why is her father focused on getting violent gang members off the streets when she's just running around doing all of this unchecked?





Hopefully, you've figured out that I was being sarcastic. I was also mocking an article posted on New York magazine's Intelligencer website and written by Intelligencer senior editor Margaret Hartmann. The title of the article is "Ivanka Wishes Us ‘Peace’ While Flaunting Costa Rica Trip." If you can make it through the body, it includes gems like this:

Since that 2022 announcement Ivanka has mostly kept to herself as she raises her family in Miami. But occasionally the eldest Trump daughter can’t resist the urge to share trite wellness advice or show off her lavish lifestyle to the public.



Ivanka engaged in a bit of both on Tuesday with social-media posts that flaunted her recent trip to Costa Rica, while simultaneously expressing tone-deaf hopes that we all find moments of rest, beauty, and reconnection (even if we can’t afford an idyllic vacation).

And this one:

Of course, for most of Ivanka’s audience, the 'wherever' they are is in Donald Trump’s increasingly authoritarian America. And it’s hard to find 'peace and presence' when you’re stressing about the impact of Trump’s chaotic tariffs, arbitrary DOGE cuts, and various threats to civil liberties. But perhaps we should just be grateful that Ivanka spared a kind thought for us plebs.

I don't think I need to point out that the author of this story suffers from major Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Her entire "Tremendous Content" column is filled with hateful articles on topics ranging from Donald Trump's hair to, well, his daughter's — who has absolutely nothing to do with his administration — family vacation. And they date back to 2022, you know, when Trump wasn't even in office.

Personally, I can't imagine being filled with so much rage over a single politician that I'd dedicate an entire article to mocking their child for taking a vacation, and if I ever do reach that point, I would think maybe I am the one who needs a vacation. A long one. As a matter of fact, this particular article comes across with a hint of jealousy. Perhaps that's exactly what the author of this article needs? A vacation.

May I recommend Costa Rica?

No, seriously... I've been to that country at least half a dozen times in the last two years. I've spent months there. I've hiked and driven ATVs through those jungles, swum in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, watched some of the most amazing wildlife in the world, visited waterfalls, explored every corner of the country, and soaked up all the nature and culture the place has to offer. I do not have Ivanka Trump money. I don't even have random third-cousin-once-removed Trump money.

It's a great place to find exactly that "peace and presence" that seems to be lacking with so many in the liberal media. I'd be glad to share some travel tips with Hartmann or anyone else who is feeling a bit stressed out these days! Just let me know...

I guess this is the sort of thing that passes for news these days. It's exactly what we're trying to fight here at PJ Media. When our voices are louder, they drown out those with TDS.

