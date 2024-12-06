Elon Musk, Hostage Negotiator?

CNN is reporting today that Israeli President Isaac Herzog reached out to an unlikely hero to "discuss a revival of talks to secure the release of hostages currently held in Gaza" this week: Elon Musk. According to the report, the families of the hostages asked him to call the billionaire and Donald Trump's BFF because they want to have a greater influence on Trump and keep the lines of communication open. They believe "Musk will be able to apply pressure on all parties to secure a deal."

Of course, this comes after Trump posted on Truth Social that there would be "all hell to pay" if the hostages aren't released by January 20 when he takes office next year.

CNN reports that 100 hostages, both dead and alive, remain in Gaza, while the Washington Post claims that Israeli government sources say that number is 63. They're part of the initial 251 people who were abducted on Oct. 7, 2023. The Post reports that 71 have been killed, while 117 have been freed or rescued: "A total of 78 hostages were freed in an exchange deal with Israel for Palestinian prisoners; 27 foreign and dual nationals were released outside the deal. Israel has rescued eight hostages in military operations. Hamas militants released four women for 'humanitarian reasons.'"

According to Fox News, seven of the hostages are Americans, and their parents are continuously pleading with U.S. and Israeli officials to do something ASAP. "It's extremely...painful for us to see how the time is going by, and our son is held in those terrible conditions trying to survive," the father of one of the hostages, 23-year-old Omer Neutra told Fox.

Last November, Musk went to Israel himself to meet with Herzog and take an eye-opening tour of the village of Kfar Azza kibbutz with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The village was attacked by Hamas on October 7. The visit was in response to accusations from multiple organizations that X, the social media platform Musk owns, was becoming increasingly antisemitic. According to the Associated Press, Musk said it was a difficult day for him emotionally and "we have to do whatever is necessary to stop the hate." Now, it looks like he may have a chance to take a step in that direction.

Could Musk be the man to finally help free these innocent people? It's possible. With his ties to the region, reputation around the world, access to world leaders, and ability to get into Trump's ear, he could be the hero these hostages and their families need. But as our managing editor Paula Bolyard said earlier this week, "Whether it comes on Joe Biden's watch or Donald Trump's, the release of the remaining hostages would be a huge 'win' for humanity, though it would never erase the vicious brutality visited on Israel on Oct. 7. May there be 'hell to pay' for Hamas's atrocities."

