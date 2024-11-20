WaPo Columnist and MSNBC Contributor Warns 'Republicans Want to Kill Your Kids'

I don't know if you've noticed this trend, but since Election Day, there have been a lot of angry people. Unlike Democrats, I don't love putting people into groups, but in this case, I have to admit that most of those angry people I've seen are white liberal women. And as of today the angriest white liberal woman may just be Jennifer Rubin. She claims, get this, that Republicans want to kill your kids.

Advertisement

Unlike most Democrats who have learned that scaremongering, threatening, and talking down to their audiences isn't the way to win an election in 2024, Rubin is doubling down on these tactics. To be honest, it all kind of comes across as "old woman yells at cloud."

In a recent episode of her podcast "Jen Rubin’s Green Room," the Washington Post columnist and MSNBC contributor goes on and on about her favorite topic — Donald Trump — and then she also makes what sounds like a thinly veiled threat: "For those of them who decide to support this, either by voting for these clowns or by running for cover. What are we going to do about them? There has to be a political price."

Rubin then offers some advice to Democrats on how to reach those people who "don’t get political news, who never pick up a newspaper, who never turn on CNN, who never even bother with Fox News." She says that "those people really have no idea what's going on" and "we have to bend over backwards not to suck up to these people, not to make excuses for them, but at least to communicate the basic facts." Wow. Condescending much?

Then she gets to the real crazy part.

Advertisement

You have to boil it down to nuts and bolts and you have to be pithy. What do I mean by pithy? How about this? Republicans want to kill your kids. It’s actually true. If you’re going to oppose vaccinations, if you’re going to stop breakthrough medical research, if you’re going to allow minors and all sorts of people to get semi-automatic weapons, which they use to shoot up schools, well then you are responsible for kids' health and death, unfortunately. It has to be that simple and that direct, and it has to be over and over and over again.

Listen for yourself. It's "actually true" that she said it.

“Republicans want to kill your kids. It’s actually true.”



~Jennifer Rubin



This twit needs a straight jacket. She is legit insane.



pic.twitter.com/jI6PDGCw0F — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 19, 2024

I don't have kids, but if I did, I'd be shaking in my boots, worried about all those semi-automatic weapons Republicans are...handing out to minors? Just kidding. I'm actually having a hard time taking any of this seriously. Then again, this is the same person who posted on her now private X account on November 7, "It is 1933. Hitler is in power. No time for a f*cking seminar on Democrats messaging errors." Maybe someone needs to check in on this woman.

Advertisement

Assuming she's not in the midst of having some kind of psychotic meltdown, let's take her statement about "Republicans killing your kids" seriously for a moment. I've spent a lot of time over the last few days watching and writing about the Laken Riley trial. Riley's murderer, Jose Ibarra, was in the country illegally, given a free flight to Georgia from New York, and a member of the gang Tren de Aragua that our very own government calls a criminal organization — all with the approval of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's administration. If this is the game the left wants to play, ask Riley's mother, Allyson Phillips, who exactly is killing your kids.