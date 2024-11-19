Dr. Oz Gets a Job in the Trump Administration

Former and soon-to-be President Donald Trump announced in a press release on Tuesday that he's nominating Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as his Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Serves administrator.

I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator. America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again. He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades. Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake. Our broken Healthcare System harms everyday Americans, and crushes our Country's budget. Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country. He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country's most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation's Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget.

Trump also said, "I have known Dr. Oz for many years, and I am confident he will fight to ensure everyone in America receives the best possible Healthcare, so our Country can be Great and Healthy Again!"

Oz responded with a post on X:

I am honored to be nominated by @realDonaldTrump to lead CMS. I look forward to serving my country to Make America Healthy Again under the leadership of HHS Secretary @RobertKennedyJr. pic.twitter.com/aYIQJHG5Ej — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 19, 2024

Of course, this isn't the first time the two men have teamed up in the name of politics. In 2018, Trump appointed Oz to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. In 2022, Oz ran as a Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate rate. Despite Trump's strong endorsement, the doctor lost to John Fetterman by a margin of 4.9% of the vote.

Born in Ohio in 1960 to Turkish immigrant parents, Oz played football and water polo at Harvard University, where earned a degree in biology. He went on to the University of Pennsylvania where he earned his MD and MBA and served as class president while in medical school. Upon graduation, Oz worked as a cardiologist and gained notoriety after performing a heart transplant on former Major League Baseball player Frank Torre.

He went on to become a health expert on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," and Winfrey eventually offered him his own show. "The Dr. Oz Show" ran from 2009 until 2022 when Oz ran for the Senate. Oz and his wife, Lisa, have four children and run the nonprofit organization HealthCorps together. He is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Turkey.

