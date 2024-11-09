BREAKING: Arizona Senate Race Finally Decided

Four days after Election Day 2024, a winner has finally been projected in the Arizona senate race. Democrat Ruben Gallego narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk HQ, and will fill the seat currently held by Independent Kyrsten Sinema.

The race was tight. As of 10:35 p.m. on Saturday night, with 88% of precincts reporting, Gallego had 49.7% of the vote, compared to Lake's 48.2%. Independent Eduardo Quintana, who is a member of the Green Party, earned 2.1%.

Decision Desk HQ projects Ruben Gallego (D) wins the US Senate election in Arizona.#DecisionMade: 8:57 PM EDT



Decision Desk HQ projects Ruben Gallego (D) wins the US Senate election in Arizona.
#DecisionMade: 8:57 PM EDT

Gallego is currently the representative for Arizona's 3rd District, a seat he's held since 2015. Before that, he was a member of the Arizona House of Representatives and he served in the Marines. He attended Harvard University.

Lake stepped down from her career as a news anchor to run for governor of Arizona in 2022. Endorsed by President Trump, she became the Republican nominee but lost the race to Katie Hobbs in another narrow defeat. Hobbs earned 50.32% of the vote, while Lake earned 49.65%.

While this is a very small win for Democrats, it won't impact the Republicans' stronghold on the Senate. The GOP gained four seats this year, creating a 53 to 46 victory. The new Republican senators include Bernie Moreno of Ohio, Jim Banks of Indiana, John Curtis of Utah, and Jim Justice of West Virginia.

As of tonight, Republicans are also likely to take control of the House of Representatives.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details if they become available.

