Gun Rights at 18? Trump's DOJ Just Made a Major Second Amendment Call

Thanks to President Donald Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ), law-abiding citizens between the ages of 18 and 20 now have more of the same Second Amendment rights as those 21 and over regarding the purchase of handguns and handgun ammunition.

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According to the DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel, a bombshell report published Friday revealed a legal opinion that decided a federal prohibition preventing licensed dealers from selling handguns to law-abiding adults under 21 is no longer criminally enforceable.

Assistant Attorney General T. Elliot Gaiser for the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel released a statement explaining that the 18 to 20 age group, who otherwise can be drafted and perform other civil service duties, should be offered the same Second Amendment rights as older adults regarding handgun purchases.

"Eighteen-year-olds may vote, serve on juries, be drafted, and face adult criminal penalties, including capital punishment," Gaiser said.

"The Constitution protects the people’s right to keep and bear arms. The Department of Justice may not constitutionally seek to impose criminal penalties on dealers who sell handguns to law-abiding adults who, in nearly every other relevant respect, are members of the political community."

Justice Department Concludes Federal Ban on Handgun Sales to 18 to 20-Year-Olds is Unconstitutional and Cannot Be Criminally Enforcedhttps://t.co/m4EDOqvPHH — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) September 18, 2026

The OLC cited several U.S. Supreme Court cases in arguing that federal statutes 18 U.S.C. § 922(b)(1) and (c)(1) are "inconsistent" with the language contained within the Second Amendment as interpreted by the high court. Some of those cases include District of Columbia v. Heller, New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, and Wolford v. Lopez.

At least one of the § 922(b)(1) restrictions was silly anyway. It created two age thresholds for federally licensed firearm dealers that allowed the sale of a rifle or shotgun (and ammo) to those between ages 18-20, but not a handgun or handgun ammunition. Of course, those under 18 are still not allowed to buy any firearm from a federally licensed dealer.

The OLC's rationale was dead-on: 18-to-20-year-olds are part of "the people" referenced by the Second Amendment. The government couldn't come up with a sufficient reason to deny them the ability to make a handgun purchase from a licensed dealer. Simple.

Reactions to the good news across social media were strong, with many agreeing that the opinion is long overdue and welcomed.

My rights were infringed when I was 18-20 years old. I am so glad to see this rectified. Thank you @ElliotGaiser! 🇺🇸 — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) September 18, 2026

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Others cheered on the Trump administration for making it happen and for ensuring law-abiding American citizens are afforded the 2A rights they deserve.

Thank you! This current administration is the greatest, since the founders, for the 2A! — Fishingguy911 (@Fishingguy911) September 18, 2026

It's absolutely bananas that for decades, law-abiding adults under 21 could otherwise serve in the military, vote, and serve on a jury, but somehow weren't deemed old enough to purchase a handgun or handgun ammunition from a licensed dealer. Their constitutional rights didn't come with a 21-and-over sticker. Thanks to President Trump's DOJ, that absurdity has been addressed and corrected.

Something tells me gun dealers nationwide are set to close out the year stronger than ever.

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Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

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