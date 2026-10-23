‘Islamophobic’ Attack in France? Hamas-Linked CAIR Was Ready.

Amid all the unrest, looting and rioting in France, the situation got significantly worse on Friday, when a gunman opened fire at random in the Paris suburbs, murdering one person and injuring five others. While random acts of violence are a hallmark of modern-day jihad activity in Europe, and France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has said that this was “clearly a terrorist crime,” this time, jihadis don’t seem to have been involved.

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The New York Times reported Friday, “the French authorities did not identify the shooter, who was quickly arrested, and it was not immediately clear what had motivated him. But France’s antiterrorism prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it had opened an investigation on suspicion that the shooting was carried out with a racial or religious motive.” Not jihad, at least according to French authorities, but “Islamophobia.”

The attacker does seem, however, to have imitated the pattern of numerous jihad attackers. Nuñez “said the shooter had fired in three separate locations in Trappes and La Verrière, both less than 15 miles southwest of the French capital, in the Yvelines area. The assailant fired over a roughly 15-minute period, Mr. Nuñez said, until officers arrested him in the nearby town of Coignières.”

However, this time apparently the shooter was a native Frenchman, or some other European, while his victims, or at least some of them, were Muslim migrants or the descendants of Muslim migrants. We can surmise this from the fact that France’s anti-discrimination minister, Aurore Bergé, declared that the Macron government would not “tolerate” any manifestations of racism. She added: “Our responsibility is to ensure that all French citizens can live in the French Republic without ever fearing for their safety because of their origin, skin color, sexual orientation or real or perceived identities.”

Also, Ali Rabeh, the Muslim mayor of Trappes, said: “What we witnessed today was, objectively speaking, an attack with a racist connotation, and likely an Islamophobic one. The people who were targeted today could have been my mother, my brothers, my sisters-in-law.”

The Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) immediately jumped on, claiming that it “condemned” the attack and stating: “We stand in complete solidarity with the victims, their families, and the Muslim and minority communities of France during this painful time. We urge authorities to conduct a thorough, transparent investigation into the attacker’s motives, and we call on political leaders in France, our own nation elsewhere to stop fanning the flames of anti-Muslim hate.”

Who on earth is “fanning the flames of anti-Muslim hate” in the eyes of this sinister and dishonest Hamas front? You guessed it: “Earlier this week, CAIR called on President Trump, Vice President Vance and other political leaders to stop dishonestly using economic protests led by students in France to stoke anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant bigotry.”

Related: Muslim Influencer Reignites Debate About What Islam Really Is

In characterizing the riots in France as “economic protests,” Hamas-linked CAIR had to ignore a great deal, including the fact that rioters left mosques untouched while looting everything except pork products. French journalist Paul Amar stated: “They came prepared. They had the addresses of town halls. They had addresses of Jewish shop owners. In a street in Marseille, all businesses owned by Jews were set on fire. Businesses run by Muslims weren’t.” One looter succinctly summed up what was really going on when he paused from his labors long enough to tell a chap who was videoing: “We have plundered everything in the name of Allah.”

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Hamas-linked CAIR apparently didn’t notice that. Even if it had, that kind of information wouldn’t have served CAIR’s purpose, which is to silence all criticism of jihad and Sharia, and to end all resistance to their advance. That’s why CAIR is speaking out about this shooting in France.

Whatever the motives this gunman had, he should be tried for murder and, if found guilty, punished accordingly. If he was indeed intending to kill Muslims, Ali Rabeh and other Muslim politicians in France will use this incident in order to silence any criticism of jihad activity in France and elsewhere, and to stymie any efforts to halt the Islamization of France. This gunman has committed a heinous crime. Compounding his crime is the fact that he has just handed the enemies of the French Republic, and those who want to impose Sharia upon France, an extremely useful weapon.

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