Biden’s DHS Top Dog Admits It: Yeah, Uh, Maybe We Shouldn’t Have Let In Just Anybody

Any objective history of the four disastrous years of the Biden regime will highlight Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as one of the chief villains of the piece. America’s southern border was wide open on Mayorkas’ watch, and millions of unvetted migrants, including an unknowable number of criminals and terrorists, streamed in, as the Democrats hoped they would secure their majority for generations to come.

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Only now, nearly a year and a half later, as President Donald Trump acts to secure the border and restore the nation’s sovereignty, is Mayorkas admitting that maybe, just maaaaybe, his scheme wasn’t the greatest idea.

Politico reported that Mayorkas finally “acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. should have acted sooner to tighten immigration controls at the U.S. border with Mexico.” Has the farther-than-far-left Mayorkas suddenly become an America-First patriot? Of course not. Most likely, he realizes the political damage that Old Joe’s open border gambit did to the Democrats politically, and is trying to stop the bleeding.

In doing so, Mayorkas, as villainous as ever, cheerfully contradicts what he said when he was busy letting in any certified homo sapiens into the country. Back in July 2022, Mayorkas declared, in true Orwellian 2+2=5, War Is Peace fashion: “Look, the border is secure. We are working to make the border more secure. That has been a historic challenge.”

The statement was as revealing as it was dishonest. For Mayorkas and the rest of the people who were running Old Joe’s White House, an open border was a secure border. It just depended on what your definition of “secure” was. The objective was not to make Americans secure from illegal migrant criminals and terrorists; the objective was to make future elections secure for the Democrats. From that standpoint, sure, the border was secure.

Now that the whole scheme has blown up and Trump is back in the Oval Office instead of prison, where the Democrats had hoped he would be at this point, Mayorkas is complaining about having had to run what was already a “broken immigration system,” and even had the audacity to complain that one of the key aspects of that brokenness was the “low bar” the system set for who it was admitting into the country.

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Yet Mayorkas was instrumental in setting that low bar. As far back as Sept. 2021, he admitted that most of the Afghans who had been brought over here after the Kabul withdrawal debacle were not actually holders of Special Immigrant Visas (SIV), which had been issued to people who helped the U.S. in Afghanistan. “Of the over 60,000 individuals who have been brought into the United States” at that time, Mayorkas said, “and I will give you approximate figures and I will verify them, approximately 7 percent have been United States citizens. Approximately 6 percent have been lawful permanent residents. Approximately 3 percent have been individuals who are in receipt of the Special Immigrant Visas.” Yes, just three percent.

Politico served up the softball of softballs to Mayorkas, asking him if he would have fixed everything if Orange Man Bad hadn’t ruined everything by winning the 2024 election, and it was a big swing and a miss: “I am not in a position to speculate, but I will tell you that I would be far more better rested and less punched.” Aww, the poor leftist nearly drove the nation to ruin singlehandedly, and now people are being mean to him about it. But of course, he meant he was getting punched rhetorically. It’s only his friends and colleagues who call for actual violence against their political opponents.

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Demonstrating that he has purchased chutzpah by the barrel, Mayorkas defended his record as DHS top dog, and even claimed that he had been working to get the border (you know, the one he called “secure”) under control: “I was very pleased that in June of 2024, we took executive action that, I thought, made reforms that were sensible and that proved successful. Our tougher border stance in June of ‘24 was coupled with an increased focus on providing lawful pathways for people to arrive at the United States outside the hands of smugglers — more secure and more humanitarian. Those two combined — our numbers dropped 70, 75 percent.”

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Of course! If only Kamala Harris had been elected, the nation would be a powerhouse! But back in the real world, Alejandro Mayorkas’ tenure at DHS is yet another good reason never to let him and his corrupt cronies get close to the levers of power again.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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