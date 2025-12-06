Ilhan Omar Has Ominous Words for Those Who Are ‘Collaborating with the Authoritarian Regime’

In a video that began gaining wide circulation on Thursday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) issued a call to action to her unhinged leftist following, and every patriot should be aware of what she said: “As much as Trump and his cronies want to act like we have no power to respond, the truth is we are more powerful than we think we are.” And clearly, she wants her leftist minions to use that power.

Advertisement

Betraying her imperfect command of the English language, Omar continued: “And I want to underscore the importance of using every single leverage that we have at our — at, at our arsenal, because we do have a lot of leverage. We need to make sure that those who are collaborating with the authoritarian regime pay a costly price.”

Shockingly dangerous: Ilhan Omar openly threatens anyone "collaborating" with the Trump administration during a recent organizing call for May Day Strong.



She tells her radical base to make them "pay a costly price" at a time when their "price" is increasingly assassination. pic.twitter.com/NpAghfrAV1 — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) December 4, 2025

A costly price? In today’s overheated environment, after one deranged leftist assassinated Charlie Kirk while other leftists celebrated his murder, and as the incoming attorney general of Virginia has openly longed for the murder of the children of one of his political opponents, Omar’s choice of words is, at very least, noteworthy. Was she calling for more leftist violence against patriots?

Whether or not she was, some of her followers are likely to understand her as doing just that, which demonstrates that President Donald Trump was correct when he recently called Omar “the worst ‘Congressman/woman’ in our Country.” Trump continued by saying, again correctly, that “Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how ‘badly’ she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc.”

Advertisement

Trump was wrong on one detail. Omar, who declared in 2024 that she was “here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the US system,” does indeed spend a lot of time complaining about America and Americans, but she has also been spending a good deal of time detailing how leftists plan to stick it to patriots once they’re back in power. Omar told a Minneapolis audience back in April that “if Democrats were in control of the House and Senate they would grind actual work to a halt in Washington, D.C. with hearings and investigations about nothing specific.”

Is that the “costly price” she has in mind now? Omar also declared at that time: “If we were in the majority, here’s what we would be doing. We would be holding nonstop oversight hearings about what the Trump administration is doing, carrying out investigations into the corruption and the abuses of power and illegal actions.”

All right. Maybe that’s all that she had in mind in terms of a “costly price.” Still, when leftists all over the country are increasingly open about wanting to do violence to patriots, and thinking themselves righteous when they commit those acts of violence, one cannot be entirely sure. Ilhan Omar hails from a land where political violence is the norm, and as she has made abundantly clear on numerous occasions, she still considers her primary loyalty to be to that land. Why should anyone assume that she rejects this one aspect of its political culture?

Related: In Eight Words, Trump Destroys the Left's Entire Case Against Him

Advertisement

As Omar said in her April speech detailing how the Democrats plan to hound and destroy patriots once they’re back in the saddle: “The fate of our nantion hangs in the balance.” Our “nantion”? Yes. Watch the vide: that’s what she said. It’s the kind of thing that can happen when there’s a typo in your prepared text and your grasp of English isn’t as strong as it could be — an odd position for an elected official of an English-speaking land to be in. For Ilhan Omar, however, there were no apologies, and no corrections, and there won’t be this time.

After all, she’s right: the fate of our “nantion” is indeed in the balance. If she and her fellow far-left apparatchiks get back in power, there will be a “costly price” to pay indeed, and patriots will be the ones who are paying it. Whatever she means by that, there is no way in which her statement isn’t ominous.

Ilhan Omar is not a "progressive," as the establishment media calls her. Her agenda is radically regressive, but only PJ Media will tell you that sort of thing. Become a VIP member today — you'll get all the goods and none of the ads. Use code FIGHT for 60% off.