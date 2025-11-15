So It Turns Out That Transgenderism Is ‘Holy’

If you think men who claim that they’re women, and women who maintain that they’re men, are delusional, sad, and more than a little pathetic, you’ve already rejected the left’s continuing insistence that these are heroic people who have the courage to affirm their true selves against society’s imagined disapproval. As increasing numbers of people are turning back to reality and rejecting the left’s fantasies and delusions, however, leftists aren’t retreating one inch. Instead, they’re doubling down. For some leftists who play at religion, now transgenderism isn’t just heroic; it’s holy.

Yes, holy. The Christian Post reported Friday that “several liberal Protestant and Jewish denominations” took the plunge into the realm of the altogether ludicrous as they “declared transgenderism ‘holy’ this week in direct rebuke of a vote by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to bar transgender procedures in Catholic healthcare facilities.” That makes it even worse. Not only were these allegedly religious people affirming their support for the wholehearted embrace of self-delusion and insanity, even to the point of mutilation and a lifetime dependence on pharmaceuticals, but they were doing it in the context of correcting the U.S. Catholic bishops for daring to adhere to reality.

And so on Wednesday, a gaggle, or coven, or murder, or whatever the most appropriate word for such a group would be, of leftist pretend-Jews and pretend-Christians united in declaring that they “affirm the full spectrum of gender.” And that’s so important, you know? Remember that Bible passage that says “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him and affirms the full spectrum of gender would not perish, but have everlasting life”? Yes, I’m over-egging the cake, but after all, so are these “religious leaders.”

The pious group included representatives of the Unitarian Universalist Association; the Friends General Conference; the Metropolitan Community Churches (MCC), which were created in order to reject traditional Christian teaching regarding homosexual activity; the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries (TFAM), which of course affirms that anything, anything at all, goes, if you find it “affirming,” no matter how destructive it may really be; the Union for Reform Judaism; the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.); the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada; the United Church of Christ (UCC); Reconstructing Judaism; and (of course!) the Episcopal Church.

These learned divines issued a statement in which they declared: "During a time when our country is placing their lives under increasingly serious threat, there is a disgraceful misconception that all people of faith do not affirm the full spectrum of gender – a great many of us do. Let it be known instead that our beloveds are created in the image of God – Holy and whole."

They professed to find this idea in the sacred writings that they spend most of their time studiously ignoring: "Our scriptures vary, but they share a common conviction. As we make justice our aim we must give voice to those who are silenced. Our shared values, held across many faiths, teach us that we are all children of God and that we must cultivate a discipline of hope, especially in difficult times." Where the scriptures say that we must give voice to those who are silenced, even at the expense of morality and rationality, they did not say. Nor did they explain how the deluded men and women who think they are of the opposite sex are being silenced, and that’s a shame, as they seem fairly noisy on the whole, loudly calling attention to themselves and being showered with plaudits from leftists.

More plaudits are coming, for now the deluded ones are apparently saints: "As such, we raise our voices in solidarity to unequivocally proclaim the holiness of transgender, nonbinary, and intersex people, as well as the recognition of the entire spectrum of gender identity and expression.”

The ugly irony here is that the scriptures these people profess to uphold actually do teach that human beings, male and female, are created in the image of God. Yet transgenderism promises health, happiness and peace to those who mutilate that image and behave as if God made a massive mistake in creating them, one they can correct with enough makeup, pharmaceuticals, and surgery. So yes, all people are in a certain sense holy, as God created them, but the people these leftists are championing are doing their best to destroy, not affirm, that holiness.

Laying it on even thicker, the leftist religious leaders say: “Our faiths, our theologies, and our practices of prophetic witness call on us to say with one voice to transgender people among us: 'You are holy. You are sacred. We love you. We support you, and we will protect you.'" Well, that’s swell. One wonders, however, as men who think they’re women and women who think they’re men commit ever more mass shootings, who will protect us from transgender people.

