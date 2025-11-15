‘Devout Christian’ Democrat Senate Candidate Sure Does Love His Prostitutes and OnlyFans Models

One thing you can say for sure about James Talarico: He’s an interesting guy. His U.S. Senate campaign website says that he is “an eighth-generation Texan, former middle school teacher, and Presbyterian seminarian.” In the photos on the same website, he looks so earnest and clean-cut that when he is pictured addressing crowds, he could as easily be a preacher delivering a sermon as a politician hunting for votes.

Advertisement

One might thus reasonably expect that Talarico is a patriot, but is actually a leftist who makes copious use of class-warfare envy and resentment rhetoric in his campaign pitches. And it also seems as if he may depart from the profile of the average devout Christian in other significant ways as well.

The New York Post reported Saturday that “The 'Devout Christian' Democrat who is the frontrunner in the US Senate race in Texas has been caught following even more prostitutes and porn stars on Instagram — including one who flaunts herself as a ‘bisexual Latina cyberslut.’” Yes, “even more.” The Post noted on Nov. 8 that Talarico “has been following prostitutes and porn stars on social media, even exchanging messages with some of the busty women, a new bombshell report revealed.”

Now, you might object that Talarico worships One to whom he refers as “a barefoot rabbi who gave us two commandments: love God and love neighbor,” and who was criticized as being “a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners” (Matthew 11:19), and so the candidate is just following in his Master’s footsteps. Well, maybe, but there was no record of Jesus ever doing anything with the unsavory types with whom he associated other than to show them love and call them to repentance; with Talarico, it’s a different story.

Advertisement

“The four-term House rep.,” according to the Post, “follows at least 10 accounts belonging to OnlyFans models, adult film actresses or escorts.” The randy seminarian “liked multiple photos posted by at least one of the sexpots and even exchanged private messages with another flesh peddler who describes herself as a ‘bit of a glamour-puss,’ the outlet found.” One OnlyFans model, Alice Greczyn, tagged him in a story, and when he thanked her, she responded: “Thank YOU! Really appreciate your work. It heartens me to see there are politicians like you.” Good to know that the women who used to be known as Ladies of Ill Repute are civic-minded.

Talarico also liked Instagram photos of a certain Allie Pentz, who describes herself as “a respectful and sexy woman, very charming with soft, fragrant, and always tanned skin, always smiling…” On OnlyFans, among the women he follows is Valerie Bragg, who says: “I love to play and I’m dangerously addictive, subscribe at your own risk.”

When asked about the candidate’s taste for the wild life, however, Talarico’s campaign responded with maximum disingenuousness. Talarico campaign spokesman JT Ennis said everything was completely innocent: “The social media team — including James — follows back and engages with supporters who have large followings and does not investigate their backgrounds. While James was unaware of how these women make money, he does not judge them for it and will not play into an effort to smear them for clickbait articles. That’s exactly what his Christian faith calls him to do.”

Advertisement

That’s swell, JT, but it is unlikely in the extreme that Talarico would have needed to conduct an investigation to figure out what these women did for a living. After all, to follow people on OnlyFans, you have to be on OnlyFans in the first place. Also, there are telling indications that while Talarico might be as devout as he claims to be, he isn’t exactly the orthodox Christian that many may assume him to be. The Post states that he is “known for delivering viral sermons laced with progressive politics, has labeled Jesus Christ a ‘radical feminist’ and argued that there are six ‘biological sexes.’

Six? Well, that’s what he says: “[M]odern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes … in fact, there are six, which honestly … surprised me, too,” Talarico has said, and don’t feel bad, big guy, the news comes as a surprise to me as well.

Related: Zohran Mamdani: Stupid or Evil?

Amid the left’s wholehearted and enthusiastic embrace of gender delusion, pornography in primary schools and all the rest, Talarico’s taste for OnlyFans models makes him seem as clean-cut and upright as he himself appears to be. A far greater matter of concern to Texans, and Americans in general, is his straight-up class warfare rhetoric.

Sounding for all the world like Zohran Mamdani, Talarico says: “We’re going up against these billionaire mega-donors and their puppet politicians. We’re going up against a rigged system. And we’re going up against a lot of money.” He invokes his faith in a vaguely menacing way: “2,000 years ago, when the powerful few rigged the system, that barefoot rabbi walked into the seat of power and flipped over the tables of injustice. To those who love our country, to those who love our neighbors: It’s time to start flipping tables.”

Advertisement

The emphasis is in the original. What exactly does Talarico mean by “flipping tables”? Riots in the streets? If Texans vote him into the Senate, they may end up finding out.

Candidates such as James Talarico may be entertaining, but they're also dangerous. That's why you need us: to tell you the truth about them as they get only fawning coverage in the establishment media. Become a PJ Media VIP today — you'll get all we have to offer, which is a healthy dose of reality in this delusional age. Use code FIGHT for 60% off.