Unfortunately, the Jihad Against Israel Will Continue

Once his Hamas/Israel peace deal was done, President Donald Trump said: “I spoke to Bibi Netanyahu just a little while ago. He called. He said, ‘I can’t believe it. Everybody is liking me now,’ meaning him. I said, ‘More importantly, they are loving Israel again,’ and they really are. I said, ‘Israel cannot fight the world Bibi, they cannot fight the world.’ And he understands that very well. So it’s amazing the way it’s all come together.”

Advertisement

Yes, it is amazing. Still, there are a few inconvenient truths that should be borne in mind. Trump is right: Israel cannot fight the world. But the world, or at least the forces of jihad and their non-Muslim useful idiots, can fight Israel, and will continue to do so. As far as Hamas and other Islamic jihad entities are concerned, there will be no peace, just a pause, a slight delay in the jihad. At best.

As much as peace may be the desire of the entire world, and regardless of Trump's imagination, daring, and innovation in pursuing it, Hamas and other Islamic jihad groups have no interest whatsoever in establishing what Trump called a “Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” except on its own terms, which would still require the total destruction of Israel and its replacement with a Sharia state.

This is because Hamas is an Islamic group. An Islamic group can be reasonably expected to follow Islamic law. Islamic law does not allow for the establishment of peace between a Muslim entity and a non-Muslim one on an indefinite basis, with, say, two states living side by side and respecting each other’s right to exist.

No, the imperative of Islamic conquest encompasses every non-Muslim entity. Muslims must fight unbelievers “until persecution is no more and religion is all for Allah.” (Qur’an 8:39) If Israel’s religion is not all for Allah, the jihad against it will continue. What’s more, Israel is on land that Muslims must rule. Therefore the Muslims have an imperative before Allah to “drive them out from where they drove you out.” (Qur’an 2:191)

Advertisement

Yet if all that is true, why is Hamas making peace at all? Because it is losing. Consider this passage from a manual of Islamic law: “If Muslims are weak, a truce may be made for ten years if necessary, for the Prophet (Allah bless him and give him peace) made a truce with the Quraysh for that long, as is related by Abu Dawud.” (Reliance of the Traveller, o9.16)

Related: Whatever Happens in Gaza Now, One Outcome Is Certain Beyond Any Doubt

Note that this can only be done if “Muslims are weak,” so that they can gather strength to fight again — not so that they can live peacefully with non-Muslims indefinitely. The same legal manual also quotes this verse of the Qur’an: “So do not falter and cry out for peace when you have the upper hand, and Allah is with you, and he will not deprive you of your actions.” (47:35) Thus Hamas would not be interested in a peace deal at all if it thought it was in a position of strength. “Interests that justify making a truce are such things as Muslim weakness because of lack of numbers or materiel, or the hope of an enemy becoming Muslim…” (Reliance of the Traveller, o9.16)

The bottom line: Hamas is feeling the heat and wants this peace deal in order to regroup and emerge in a stronger position. The one certainty here is that there will not be a “Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” but that Hamas and/or other Islamic jihadis will eventually murder more Israelis and continue to try to destroy the Jewish state. It may not be tomorrow. It may not be this year. But the day, unfortunately, will come.

Advertisement

For all of Trump's vision and his passionate pursuit of peace, Hamas lives on, and the jihad never ends. Amid all the celebrating, these facts, unfortunately, remain true.

Hamas has no one to blame but itself for what happens next, but that won't stop it from blaming Israel. The establishment media won't tell you the truth about this, but we will. Become a PJ Media VIP. Use promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.