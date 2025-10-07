Mamdani Marks Second Anniversary of Oct. 7 Jihad Massacre as Only He Can

Zohran Mamdani, the man most likely to be the next mayor of New York, is behaving like a man who can’t lose, and maybe he can’t. Tuesday marked the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 jihad massacre in Israel, during which Hamas jihadis murdered 1,200 Israelis, often in the most brutal and bloody way possible, all while filming their exploits with GoPro cameras, knowing that their fellow jihadis would enjoy watching the gruesome spectacle.

While the ensuing two years have seen numerous people abandon the innocent victims and line up behind the bloodthirsty perpetrators, one might have thought that on the anniversary of the terrible day itself, even the haters of Israel might have tried to pretend that they had some residual sympathy for the ordinary people who were going about their lives on that until the self-professed lovers of death crashed in on them. But anyone who might have thought that Zohran Mamdani would have summoned the decency to affect such sympathy was in for a rude awakening.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that Mamdani “chose the second anniversary of Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack to blast Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government for launching a ‘genocidal war’ in Gaza.” Couldn’t the guy have had enough basic humanity at least to wait until the 8th?

No. Mamdani is not only a Marxist; he is also a Twelver Shi’ite Muslim. Twelver Shi’ism is the official religion of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which forces its people to chant “Death to Israel” (as well as “Death to America”) in mosques every Friday. Wishing death upon the Jewish state is considered to be a holy and righteous act. Why should Mamdani hide his sentiments on the anniversary of a day on which those wishes came true?

Mamdani did pay lip service to the fact that Hamas is evil, beginning statement on X by saying: “Two years ago today, Hamas carried out a horrific war crime, killing more than 1,000 Israelis and kidnapping 250 more. I mourn these lives and pray for the safe return of every hostage still held and for every family whose lives were torn apart by these atrocities.”

That was all Mamdani had to say about Hamas; he then spent the next three paragraphs condemning Israel. “In the aftermath of that day,” he claimed, “Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government launched a genocidal war: a death toll that now far exceeds 67,000; with the Israeli military bombing homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble. Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language.”

That was an unusually elegant turn of phrase; did the candidate’s father, the internationally renowned Marxist writer, Mahmood Mamdani, help him with this statement?

Whoever wrote the statement, it’s a tissue of lies. What is Mamdani’s source for the claim that the death toll in Gaza now exceeds 67,000? The Gaza Ministry of Health, which is an arm of Hamas, and tacitly admitted that its casualty figures were propaganda tools when it quietly revised them downward in April 2024. No such revision, however, would move Zohran Mamdani to moderate his anti-Israel rhetoric; this Israel-hating ideologue was already accusing the Jewish state of genocide as early as Nov. 14, 2023, when Israel’s defensive action in Gaza had scarcely begun.

Mamdani also doesn’t mention that those homes, hospitals, and schools that Israel bombed were Hamas command centers. Hamas has a longstanding practice of basing its operations and staging its attacks in civilian areas, so that it can present Israel’s retaliatory fire as a wanton attack on innocent civilians. This cynical and inhuman practice works like a charm with the establishment media, which is always happy to present anti-Israel content.

Mamdani also repeated the standard leftist line on Israel, calling upon it to end “the occupation and apartheid.” In reality, there is neither any occupation nor apartheid in Israel, but like a good Marxist, the man follows the party line.

Matthew Schweber, a member of Columbia University’s Jewish Alumni Association, drew out the significance of Mamdani’s statement: “There is no moral equivalence between Hamas and Israel. That statement shows he’s unfit to mayor of New York City. It resorts to classic blood libel by describing Israel as an apartheid state. It’s reminiscent of the blood libel against the Jewish people for centuries that incites violent pogroms.”

Yes. Yet the fact that Mamdani didn’t hesitate to put it out demonstrates that he didn’t think there would be any political cost to doing so. He appears to have the mayor’s race in the bag, and he is acting as if he does. Buckle up, New Yorkers.

If Mamdani really can't lose, that means that New York, and the nation as a whole, can't win. A Marxist mayor will be a disaster for the Big Apple and the whole country, but all the while, the establishment media will praise Mamdani to the skies.