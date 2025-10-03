FBI Puts an End to One of the Left’s Biggest Grifts

FBI Director Kash Patel has just put an end to one of the left’s biggest grifts: the idea that the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), one of the left’s foremost mechanisms for destroying those whom it fears and hates the most, was an impartial arbiter of what constitutes unacceptable “hate” that must be opposed and shunned wherever it appears.

It is bad enough that the SPLC has spent many years and untold millions of dollars smearing and defaming patriots, lumping them in with the likes of the KKK and neo-Nazis on bogus “hate” lists that were designed to marginalize and silence every effective opponent of the left’s agenda under the guise of an objective evaluation of genuinely malignant individuals and groups.

What has been even worse is that the leftist establishment, which, although receding, is still the dominant force in American culture, accepted the SPLC’s lies and libels at face value and deplatformed and silenced patriots accordingly. Now, however, the FBI has taken a much-needed and long-overdue step, confirming that it no longer relies on the SPLC for guidance about “hate groups,” a guidance that the agency had no business accepting in the first place.

The Daily Signal reported Friday that Patel said, “The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine. Their so-called hate map has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence. That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership.”

Patel was right. The SPLC, while targeting individuals and groups it smears as “hate groups” and their leaders, is the real hate group. In 2012, a man named Floyd Corkins stormed the offices of the Family Research Council (FRC), intending to kill the entire staff; Corkins later admitted that he had targeted the FRC because the SPLC had tarred it as a “hate group.” The FRC’s Jessica Prol Smith wrote in Aug. 2019, “The Southern Poverty Law Center is not what it claims to be. Not a pure-hearted, clear-headed legal advocate for the vulnerable, but rather an obscenely wealthy marketing scheme. For years, the left-wing interest group has used its ‘hate group’ list to promote the fiction that violent neo-Nazis and Christian nonprofits peacefully promoting orthodox beliefs about marriage and sex are indistinguishable. Sometimes, it has apologized to public figures it has smeared, and it recently paid out millions to settle a threatened defamation lawsuit.”

Mark Potok, who for years was one of the SPLC’s leading hit men, once described the organization’s enduring ethos: “We see this [as a] political struggle. We’re not trying to change anybody’s mind. We’re trying to wreck the groups. We’re trying to destroy them. Not to send them to prison unfairly or to take their free speech rights away, but as a political matter to destroy them.” Spoken like a true Marxist.

But now the scam is over, at least at the FBI. According to the Daily Signal, “the FBI confirmed that it has no intelligence products from the SPLC and does not engage in contact or information sharing with the SPLC.”

The good news just keeps coming. Just days ago, Patel “told Fox News Digital that the FBI had severed ties with the Anti-Defamation League,” another leftist smear and defamation machine that, like the SPLC, also kept lists of patriots whom leftists were to shun, and presented these libels as sober and evenhanded evaluations.

Both the ADL and the SPLC are, of course, still with us, and still bent, as are all self-styled “progressives,” upon silencing and destroying all who dare to oppose them. But the FBI’s action in cutting both of them off provides hope that they have reached the high-water mark of their influence, and that influence is now receding. If a Democrat wins in 2028, all these gains will be reversed, but if a Republican wins, these malignant and destructive organizations could be on the road to ruin. ‘Twould be a consummation devoutly to be wished.

