Trump: No Security Clearances for the People Who Framed Him for Crimes

The left is screaming that all these are acts of vengeance. But that is not what is happening at all. Donald Trump is restoring some health and sanity to the American government, and every American owes him a debt of gratitude.

Though few noticed or realized the full implications of what was happening, the nation has passed through an extremely dangerous period. When Old Joe Biden and his henchmen decided to wage lawfare against Trump, they corrupted the justice system and endangered the very idea of a loyal opposition that the majority allowed to operate freely in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

Combine the Biden regime’s lawfare with its efforts to silence dissidents on social media, and Old Joe and the people who were running him were setting us on the path to a one-party state in which only one political perspective would be allowed to be heard.

Now Trump is striking back against all that. The New York Post reported Saturday that Trump “has ordered security clearances stripped from a new hit list of antagonists.” This makes it sound as if Trump’s acts are strictly personal, and there certainly is a personal aspect to them, as everyone whose security clearance Trump revoked was in on the effort to frame and destroy him. But this goes far, far beyond matters of personal pique.

First, there was the security clearance of Old Joe Biden himself, because, Trump quite rightly noted, “I don’t trust him.” Now Trump has also revoked the security clearance of one of Old Joe’s primary hatchet men, former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who, according to the Post, “orchestrated the ‘Dirty 51’ letter from former intelligence officials on the eve of the 2020 election.”

That letter assured the world that Hunter Biden’s laptop, which contained clear evidence of the Biden crime family’s influence peddling as well as of Hunter’s out-of-control debauchery, was Russian disinformation. The objective was to take the laptop away from Trump as a campaign issue, and it worked: during one of his debates with the president, Old Joe invoked the assessment of the “intelligence professionals” to defuse the story. “There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant,” Biden said, lying through his teeth. “Five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

If Blinken engineered that hoax, he has the ethics of a junkyard dog, or makes a junkyard dog look upstanding, and so he should be as far away from classified information as possible. “Bad guy. Take away his passes,” Trump said, adding that “this is to take away every right they have [revoking security clearances] including they can’t go into [federal] buildings.” Bravo. And there was more.

Trump also revoked the security clearances of New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom flagrantly abused their power in order to frame Trump on bogus charges and thereby, they hoped, prevent him from becoming president again. The Post says that these revocations are “part of his administration’s vow to hold government officials accountable for actions he regards as election interference or the mishandling of classified information.”

No. It’s not just for actions that Trump regards as election interference. Any rational and objective observer would see them the same way. When James prosecuted Trump for business practices that virtually every business in New York has engaged in, and Bragg elevated misdemeanors to felonies and extended the statute of limitations in order to be able to hang the “convicted felon” tag on Trump, this was flagrant election interference, as well as abuse of power that should have led even Democrats to want them both removed from office.

After all, Richard Nixon resigned from the presidency after Republican leaders in the Senate informed him that they were sufficiently convinced of his guilt that they could no longer oppose efforts to impeach him and remove him from office. Whatever the merits of that stand really were in light of later revelations, those men were standing on principle. They put country over party and did what they thought was the right thing even though they knew it was condemning their party to minority status for years to come.

Putting country over party is a quaint idea. No one talks that way anymore. But by taking decisive action against this gang of conspirators that so flagrantly put party over country, Trump is taking a major step toward making things right.