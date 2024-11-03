New Hampshire Congressional Race: Privileged Leftist Elitist Meets Fiery Survivor of Communism

Ah, this is what political debates should always be like. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saw it and commented: "Omg. Watch this candidate perform a live vivisection on Neocon chief Jake Sullivan’s wife." Here’s an example of what happens when the people get a chance to speak their mind and confront one of the cosseted leftist elitists who have done so much damage to this country.

It would be tough to find more of a Washington insider than Maggie Goodlander. Until February 2024, she was living inside the Beltway and working as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division. She is also married to the Biden-Harris regime’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and is an archetypal member of the leftist elite: privileged, entitled, condescending, arrogant, and not as intelligent as she thinks she is.

After her stint in the ironically named “Justice” department, Goodlander decided to return to her native New Hampshire, where her mother was once a member of the state house, and claim as her own one of the state’s two seats in the House of Representatives. Her mother was a Republican, but Goodlander is a Democrat, and a quintessential example of today’s uniparty: after working for Sens. Joe Lieberman, a Democrat, and John McCain, an establishment Republican, Goodlander served as counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during the first Stalinist show trial impeachment of Donald Trump. And now, Maggie Goodlander wants to go to Congress.

On Thursday night, however, the privileged elitist met the hard-working immigrant. Maggie Goodlander’s campaign for Congress ran into a buzzsaw named Lily Tang Williams.

Lily Tang Williams is Goodlander’s Republican opponent. Born in the western Chinese city of Chengdu in 1964, she calls herself a “survivor of communism.” After coming to the United States with the grand total of $100, she became a U.S. citizen in 1994, as well as a successful lawyer. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu calls Tang Williams’ life a “phenomenal success story.”

Omg. Watch this candidate perform a live vivisection on Neocon chief Jake Sullivan’s wife. https://t.co/jLIsXPa2oP — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 2, 2024





Thursday night, the two candidates met in a debate. Goodlander was smoothly claiming that what really ails us is the greedy, top-hatted rich: “This is the world view that my opponent has embraced. She believes that we should give a break to the wealthiest and biggest corporations, and hope for the best, hope that the results will trickle down to hardworking people. I take a very different approach. I believe that the middle class deserves a tax cut, and I believe that we will do a lot for this country by ensuring that we don’t continue this disastrous tax policy.” You know, the one where working Americans get to keep some of their money.

This was standard stuff, ordinary Democratic Socialist class-warfare talking points. Old Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or Bernie or AOC or any of them could have said, and have said, exactly the same thing. It’s watered-down Marxism, focusing envy and resentment on “the rich” without recognizing that without those “rich,” there wouldn’t be any businesses for “hardworking people” to get jobs in. These socialists want the government to own all the means of production, anyway, so it’s no surprise that they would hate the drivers of our economy.

Goodlander had not reckoned, however, with running into someone who actually grew up under Communism.

Tang Williams responded blisteringly to Goodlander’s soak-the-rich talking points: “You are wealthy, you are worth 20 million to 30 million dollars. How do you know about regular people suffering? Do you go shopping? Go to Walmart? Buy food? I talk to those people.”

Then she skewered Goodlander’s hypocrisy: “And you pretend to be a renter in Nashua a few months ago, move back to run for this open seat with millions of dollars from Washington, D.C., insiders. And the millions and millions of dollars. I don’t have money to run a TV ad, and you pretend you are poor, complain rent is so high. You couldn’t save the apartment for other people to rent in Nashua, just go back to your two-million-dollar home in Portsmouth. Please don't say that, because you do not understand regular people's concerns. People cry in my arms.”

Goodlander responded by resorting to another leftist talking point, claiming that she saw Ukrainian flags in her home city of Nashua and all over New Hampshire and slamming Vladimir Putin. Tang Williams responded:

If you want to pay all the stuff you want to pay, how are you going to pay for it? Show me the path! Borrow money from China? Or print money to drive up inflation? And you see Ukrainian flags everywhere in Nashua? I have not seen that many. As I said, if Democrats want to do this, if billionaires want to do this, neocons want to do this, please do. Donate your money. So many people have died. It’s time to bring peace and talk to the people. President Trump was talking about, he will be for peace as soon as he is elected. We cannot afford to engage in endless wars. And your husband Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser, is causing world on fire, because he is incompetent. He should get fired.

Yes. So should they all. It was good to see one of them get told so to her face.