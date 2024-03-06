Candace Owens Apologizes to Muslims for Post-9/11 ‘Islamophobia’

Here is what you have been waiting for: the latest installment in the Candace Owens Wins New Respect From the Left drama that has been unfolding since Hamas massacred 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, and Owens quickly decided that it was all Israel’s fault. Now Owens has decided, in tandem with legions of leftists before her, that the true victims of the 9/11 jihad attacks were Muslims. This new stance is certain to win her hordes of new fans who will vote for Old Joe Biden in November, but that doesn’t move it any closer to being true.

Video began circulating Tuesday of Owens repeating all the hoariest shibboleths of Muslim victimhood as if they were her new discoveries. She claims that it was beaten into students (figuratively!) every day that “every Muslim was a terrorist.” When and where did this happen? It wasn’t even a week after 9/11 that George W. Bush went to a mosque in Washington and declared that “Islam is peace.” The media inundated us after 9/11 with material about how Muslims condemned 9/11 and were being victimized by counterterror measures.

CANDACE OWEN SPITTING FACTS ABOUT MUSLIMS@RealCandaceO speaks about her experience growing up in America. pic.twitter.com/dZerEnpJbM — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 5, 2024

Those of us who dared to note that Islamic texts and teachings contained justifications for violence against unbelievers, which is a readily provable fact, were put in the position of constantly having to affirm that not all Muslims were terrorists, and nevertheless were constantly accused of saying this despite never having said it. We were excoriated, deplatformed, and marginalized as “Islamophobes” anyway, while groups with demonstrable links to jihadis gained regular establishment media access and wide influence among government and law enforcement officials. No one beyond a few nuts was actually claiming that every Muslim was a terrorist.

Candace Owens is here repeating talking points that Islamic groups such as the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) perfected in the years following 9/11 in order to stymie and silence those who spoke the truth about the motives and goals of jihad terrorists. I very seriously doubt that she could document her claims here with any actual evidence whatsoever.

Nonetheless, Owens went on to issue a grandiose apology to Muslims on behalf of you and me and all the other people in the United States for how the Islamic community was allegedly treated in the immediate aftermath of 9/11:

I wanna say just, like, to all Muslims growing up during that time in America: I am sorry on behalf of America, for the way that you were treated, that it is so unacceptable. When I go back and reexamine that propaganda, that brainwashing that took place in the classroom to make me scared of something. I didn’t even know what a Muslim was, I remember going to the airport and someone was a Hindu, and I was scared of them, like, ‘Oh my God, they’re gonna make him take off his – I thought that was a Muslim, right? There was no educational anything, and the reason for that, you know, he who controls the textbooks controls the entire country, in my view, right? It was because everything that we responding to 9/11 should be assessed as whether or not they were crimes against humanity. We bombed a million Iraqi civilians. We killed a million Iraqis. What were we doing in Iraq? They just said, ‘There’s weapons of mass destruction,’ and then they never found them, but they, in the process they killed a million Iraqi civilians, right? And we — it made us think it’s okay to just keep bombing Muslims. That — that was the purpose, to me, of that educational propaganda and brainwashing, is that we feel nothing for Muslims if they die. And that’s — that’s so wrong.

What is really, like, so wrong is Owens’ entire analysis. No classrooms anywhere were teaching that every Muslim was a terrorist. The claim that the United States killed a million Iraqi civilians is common in jihad propaganda, but virtually all estimates of the actual number of deaths are significantly lower.

What’s more, I opposed the Iraq misadventure from the outset, as did many others who spoke forthrightly about the Islamic texts and teachings that justify violence and supremacism. This gives the lie to Owens’ claim that “propaganda and brainwashing” against Muslims desensitized Americans to their deaths was designed to make the Iraq war acceptable.

Candace Owens has now embraced the line of pro-jihad organizations regarding 9/11 and its aftermath. Her new opposition to opposing jihad terror has all unfolded since the Oct. 7 attacks. Does her animus against Jews and Israel really run so deep that she is willing to forget who the actual victims of 9/11 were, and what the larger goals of the global Islamic jihad really are? At this point, it is hard not to conclude that the answer is yes.