Muslim Families Can Opt Out of School LGBTQ Propaganda — and That’s Bad News for Biden

A group of Somali Muslim families in the Minneapolis area has won a tremendous victory for themselves and for all parents: they’ve secured the right to keep their children out of the local school district’s LGBTQ propaganda. For that, all parents, both in the Minneapolis area and elsewhere around the country, owe them a debt of gratitude. The only people who could possibly find this disturbing are the propagandists themselves — oh, and Old Joe Biden, as it spells extremely bad news for the already fraying leftist/Islamic alliance.

The Daily Wire reported Thursday that the St. Louis Park Public School District west of Minneapolis “says it will let families opt out of LGBT curriculum materials after several Muslim families threatened to sue.” The Muslim families asserted that “not allowing families to opt out potentially violates the Constitution and state law,” and apparently the school district thought that they had a strong enough case that it folded, rather than fight them in court.

Of course, school district officials in Minneapolis, which has a significant Somali Muslim population, may not have wanted to appear so “Islamophobic” as to fight Muslim families in court. This was especially true because the families based their case on Islam: “on November 2, the families’ attorneys sent the district a letter explaining Islamic teachings around gender and sexuality and outlining the timeline of parents’ complaints about the LGBT books.”

The real pity here is that Christian parents and those from other faith groups didn’t join the legal case as well. The Muslim families acted after “some of the families’ elementary school children had been exposed to LGBT characters in picture books, which caused ‘significant confusion and distress,’” according to the letter the families sent to the school district. Christian and other parents have also experienced “significant confusion and distress” over this propaganda being forced onto their children, and they should have protested.

The propaganda specifically consisted of homosexual-themed books including “Our Subway Baby,” which features “two men who adopt a baby”; “My Shadow Is Pink,” which showcases “a boy who wears dresses,” and “Ho’onani: Hula Warrior,” which is a sly justification for men pretending to be women and dominating women’s sports, in the form of a story about “a young Hawaiian girl who wants to lead a boys hula team.” The Muslim families asked that their children be excused from reading this material, but school officials refused, claiming preposterously that this smut and indoctrination did not “constitute instructional materials,” and thus parents could not opt out. That’s when they got attorneys on the case.

A mother of four children who attend district schools, Hodan Hassan, explained: “We came to America for religious freedom in the Constitution, and so our kids will have a great opportunity. By granting us and other families the opportunity to opt out of teaching that violates our deeply held religious beliefs, families are able to raise their children according to the principle that they value the most.” That’s why Old Joe Biden and his henchmen should be afraid, very afraid, that the St. Louis Park Public School District has bowed to the families’ wishes in this matter.

After all, the school district’s propaganda was only a reflection of the Biden regime’s radical social agenda. Muslim families have protested against this agenda also in Dearborn, Michigan, and as Muslim leaders in the U.S. including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Gaza City) and Nihad Awad of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) have grown enraged about the Biden regime’s ostensible support for Israel, the last thing that Old Joe and his henchmen want is another strain on the already crumbling leftist/Islamic alliance.

Yet that alliance ultimately cannot hold together. There is no way that the Biden regime, which has already showcased Rachel Levine and Sam Brinton, is going to abandon its LGBTQ base, but Biden’s handlers are going to discover, if they don’t know already, that there are many more Muslims than just those in Minneapolis and Dearborn who find all that intolerable, particularly when it is pushed on their children in a school setting. As the 2024 election approaches, Old Joe and those who are really running his tragicomic opera in the White House will do their best to keep the coalition together, but it is collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions. It couldn’t happen to a nicer group of people.