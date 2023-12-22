Duuuuude! Biden Regime Pardons Marijuana Use Nationwide

Demonstrating once again its gift for addressing the issues that matter most to Americans, the Biden regime looked around Friday at skyrocketing inflation, our crime-ridden cities, our nonexistent Southern border, and took the firmest of stances, declaring: “No one should be in prison simply for smoking weed.” This was in service of a new initiative to pardon marijuana use nationwide.

Hey, that’s terrific! But what’s really going on here is transparent: the regime is trying to shore up its base, and thinks it can win over those who are wavering with a few reasonably-priced joints.

The agenda became clear in a statement from putative Vice President Kamala Harris. Old Joe, The Cackler announced, “has issued a broader pardon for an additional set of marijuana possession and use offenses,” following up on last year’s “blanket pardon for simple marijuana possession under federal and D.C. law.” Harris asserted that “these marijuana pardons will help thousands of people by making it easier for them to find a job, buy a home, and get an education.”

Maybe so, but what will they be like once they start those jobs? The New York Post’s Steve Cuozzo observed last April that now that marijuana is legal in New York City and everybody must get stoned, all too many Big Apple stores are staffed by stoners who can barely understand, much less fulfill, customer orders.

“A license to get high,” Cuozzo says, “has turned service employees into zombies.” He adds: “I’ve lived in the city nearly all my life. I never had to repeat my highly complex Starbucks order — a ‘tall’ coffee — three times to get a response from the bummed-out barista, the way I do now.” He says that he now regularly encounters service workers who are “stoned up the wazoo, hollow-eyed, disengaged from their tasks, their breath reeking of weed.” This makes what used to be routine transactions into unpredictable adventures.

Cuozzo recounts: “I gave a guy at Pret a Manger a $20 bill for an $8 cup of soup. I asked for a bag. He took the $20 and promptly forgot the soup, my change, the bag — and me. He wandered off, inexplicably waving my Andrew Jackson like a flag, until I appealed to his colleagues.” He quotes a bank executive recalling that at a gourmet food shop, the cashier was “so out of it, staring into space while people waited in line. She forgot to give me my change. She closed the register. I had to wait for someone to come with the dreaded key. After ten minutes for a 30-second transaction, she didn’t even apologize.”

Why should she apologize? She is the wave of the future, a citizen of the new nation, diverse, equitable, multicultural, and enlightened. She is a twenty-first-century American and the target of the Biden regime’s Friday pardon. Because, you see, laws against taking one toke over the line are (you guessed it) racist. “President Biden and I,” Harris concluded grandly, “will continue to work to address historic inequities and racial disparities in federal drug policy and sentencing, to make sure that our justice system truly lives up to its name.” Unless, of course, you’re one Donald J. Trump or a Jan. 6 “insurrectionist.”

It was striking, however, that Harris spoke about eliminating “historic inequities and racial disparities in federal drug policy” in the context of issuing pardons for marijuana possession. People of all races smoke weed, but the Biden regime is clearly associating the practice with the racial minorities that it thought it owned forever but has watched flirt openly with the focus of evil in the modern world, Donald Trump. That would be racist if anyone on the right side of the aisle did it, but Kamala knows that, as a certified and cosseted leftist, those rules simply don’t apply to her.

Will it work? It may keep more voters on the Democrat plantation, albeit not those who are on the hard-working and industrious end of the spectrum, but when have the Democrats ever cared about them, except as a cash cow? And so now Americans can expect our cities to get even worse. As Cuozzo has explained so vividly, pardoning pot smokers isn’t going to do anything to make our decaying cities safer or more livable. Just the opposite, in fact. But come on, man! None of that matters. Only the Democrat votes do.