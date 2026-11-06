Did Anyone Really Win the Midterms?

There wasn't much ambiguity in the results of the 2026 midterm elections. Republicans — all of them, including squishes, establishmentarians, MAGA warriors, and everyone in between — got a good old-fashioned political spanking.

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Who won? Democrats won something: the right to govern a presently ungovernable country and start working on turning their crazy agenda into the law of the land.

They'll be unsuccessful largely because Donald Trump still has a veto pen and the courts, especially the Supreme Court, that haven't yet lost their marbles.

The only true winner of the 2026 midterm elections was Big Government. No one was elected saying they were going to cut the $2 trillion deficit, make our $40 trillion debt more manageable, or find a way to amend Social Security, Medicare, and other entitlements.

"The Democrats don't have a unified agenda, and neither do the Republicans who managed to stay in office," writes Reason.com's Nick Gillespie. "But one thing is clear: Nobody in politics is even gesturing toward cutting the overall size, spending, and scope of government."

Every year, the budget grows larger. Every year, hundreds of new regulations are written, each carrying with them the full force of law, and bureaucrats salivating to enforce them.

Every year, federal agencies get larger; their budgets increase; in many cases, they hire more employees. And agency managers have to work overtime to come up with ways and means to justify their budgets. God forbid they ever take steps to reduce them.

"The only thing we can bet on for sure is that the federal government will almost spend more money next year than this year," writes Gillespie.

It's almost as if both parties have given up trying to manage a government that is out of control. The $7.2 trillion budget is impossible to get your mind around. Understanding how the tens of thousands of individual line items in the budget impact the overall economy, or which ones are necessary and which are unnecessary, is not within the ken of human understanding.

Elections do little more than rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic. A Harvard study from 2024 pointed out the obvious.

Despite the vast differences in their policy prescriptions, both Democrats and Republicans, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, are proposing agendas that give the federal government a more muscular and far-reaching role than seen in the recent past. They differ in how and in what areas of personal and commercial life the state will flex its power.

Throw into the mix the present incendiary nature of the politics of extremism and polarization that afflicts Congress, and the ungovernable nature of the United States can't be hidden.

In fact, 89% of company executives call polarization and extremism a threat to the business climate, according to a study by the Conference Board. It is increasingly difficult for executives to stay above the political fray at a time when both employees and consumers are calling on companies to take a stand on social issues such as racism and climate change. Some companies already have scaled back their DEI efforts in response to political pressures, and 68% of executives in the Conference Board survey said they feared retribution from federal elected officials in the next three to five years.

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Do you think that people can be considered free if they fear the government?

We're on the cusp of some kind of collapse. Social, financial, spiritual — perhaps all three. Anyone can see the path we're on is not sustainable. And as long as we insist on fighting over internet memes and other meaningless screaming, our America is under threat.

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