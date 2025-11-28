'Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Huddled Masses' as Long as They're Rich, Smart, and Won't Kill Us

Donald Trump wants to "permanently pause" immigration from "all third-world countries."

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

Advertisement

If he follows through with these policy proposals, there's going to be a lot more room to stretch your legs in the U.S.

He's not going to follow through. Many of those orders need congressional approval. Some of them are unconstitutional. Others are simple nonsense.

You need a reason to "denaturalize" migrants, and undermining "domestic tranquility" is so nebulous that it will never hold up in court. How can you tell if a migrant is "non-compatible" with Western Civilization?

How do you measure if someone is a "net asset" to the United States, and which ICE mindreader is going to tell us which migrants are "incapable of loving our Country"?

Why not just order the Statue of Liberty to be blown up? "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free" would be made absolutely meaningless by these orders.

“Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation,” Trump also said. “Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!”

I certainly hope not. Criminals must be deported after due process. But why stop at immigrants? I can think of plenty of American citizens who should be given the heave-ho; citizens who "hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for."

New York Sun:

Advertisement

On the same day as his declaration, American authorities halted all Afghan immigration applications, citing the need to reassess security screening procedures,” according to BBC News.” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it would conduct a review of green cards granted to immigrants from 19 nations, including Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Iran, Somalia and Venezuela. No further details of Mr. Trump’s plans were made public.

“Hundreds of thousands of people poured into our Country totally unvetted and unchecked,” the president said in a subsequent post on Truth Social late Thursday night, along with a photo of an alleged airlift of Afghan Nationals.

“We will fix it but will never forget what Crooked Joe Biden and his Thugs did to our Country,”

As I have said on numerous occasions, Joe Biden was criminally negligent in his handling of the aftermath of his incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan. We absolutely needed to take care of the tens of thousands of Afghan interpreters, translators, and militia members who fought alongside our military. They risked their lives and the lives of their families by helping us, and it was our responsibility to try and protect them.

However, they should all have been closely vetted before being allowed to take one step into the United States. They weren't. The vetting procedures were incredibly lax, slipshod, and sometimes non-existent.

Advertisement

Related: Alleged Shooter of National Guardsmen Worked for the CIA and Other U.S. Agencies in Afghanistan

But should all Afghans who were evacuated in the last days of the war have to pay for the killer's actions? What kind of justice is that? That's not what America is all about.

Indeed, Donald Trump's suggested policies are incompatible with the traditions that have made the United States a haven for the "wretched refuse" of the world, as the poem ironically points out. When Emma Lazarus wrote that poem, "The New Colossus," migrants were fleeing war, poverty, and oppression in Europe.

Times have changed. The migrants today are fleeing the exact same things, except they're from Africa, Central America, and the Middle East. Most of them have no idea what America is all about, or they have their own ideas of what "freedom" means.

That doesn't mean they're not greedily assimilating everything they can about America. "Immigrants today are generally integrating into U.S. society as fast or faster than those from previous generations, despite shifts in countries of origin from primarily European to Latin American and Asian," according to a study by Harvard sociologist Mary Waters for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Other studies show that fears about a lack of assimilation by some immigrants are overblown. By the second and third generation, immigrants are as Americanized as natural-born citizens.

Advertisement

We need to overhaul our system of vetting immigrants and reform our immigration courts to make it easier to deport undesirables. And illegal aliens have to be dealt with, although I'm not sure that mass deportations are the answer.

I strongly disagree with Donald Trump's notions of correcting the problems with our immigration system. His rant may have been an emotional reaction to the death of the National Guardsman, in which case, he should have never clicked on "publish."

It's our annual Black Friday sale!

Now through Monday night, get 60% OFF an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership with promo code FIGHT. AND, if you join PJ Media VIP Platinum during this promotion, you will be entered for a chance to win one of five Lifetime Platinum memberships. That's right – five lucky winners will receive VIP Platinum access FOR LIFE. Join us!

You can also give that die-hard conservative in your life access to exclusive reporting that exposes the radical Left, or — better yet — give that "woke" family member access to the truth about President Trump and the Democratic Party's dangerous lurch toward socialism. Gift a VIP membership right here!