WATCH: Russia's New AI Humanoid Robot Falls Flat on Its Face During Unveiling

Rick Moran | 1:20 PM on November 14, 2025
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Elon Musk has Optimus, a humanoid under development since 2021. Several other companies, large and small, are also investing heavily in AI humanoids.

Now AIDOL has its very own robot to play with.

The Russian company proudly unveiled its entry in the race to develop a commercially viable AI humanoid robot on Tuesday. To the theme from Rocky, the robot, also called "AIDOL," made its grand entrance on the stage at an exhibition hall in Moscow.

That might have gone better.

“At first, there was a moment of silence,” Dmitry Filonov, editor in chief of Edinorog Media, who covers technology start-ups, said in a text message to the New York Times on Wednesday. “Then they began to applaud to show their support.”

The comedy continued as stagehands quickly tried to draw a make-shift curtain between the robot and the audience. Now if they only had a Men in Black Neuralyzer to wipe the witnesses' memory, everything would be fine. 

X was made for this exact purpose.

I have no idea if this is what AIDOL can really do or if it's some AI-generated imaging. Somehow, I doubt the robot that walked drunkenly on stage and fell flat on its face is the same machine shown below.

Is this really China's AI humanoid robot?

Most AI robotic companies eschew humanizing a robot by giving it a face. AIDOL went where no company has gone before, spending millions of development dollars to give its robot a face.

Frankly, the name "AIDOL" just isn't going to cut it. I'm thinking we should call it "Charlie" in honor of "Charlie Brown." Seems more apt. 

Recommended: BBC Issues a Humiliating Apology to Trump for Deliberately Biased Edit of His J6 Speech

One more, because how appropriate is it that AIDOL, a Russian robot, appears to be drunk when walking on stage?

New York Times:

Mr. Filonov said it was not unusual for robotics start-ups to experience growing pains, pointing to the company Boston Dynamics as another example. A few years ago, it compiled a blooper reel featuring its Atlas robot that drew widespread attention online.

Writing on his Substack blog before Tuesday’s event, Mr. Filonov said the AIDOL robot was expected to have mobility issues.

He said that the vast majority of humanoid robots don’t have faces, but that the developers of AIDOL had told him they had invested heavily in its face and in technology that is meant to mimic humans.

“I think that they were just unlucky,” he said.

Perhaps they could enter AIDOL in one of those school science fairs. It would fit right in with the plaster of paris erupting volcanoes and lava lamps.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

