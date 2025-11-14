WATCH: Russia's New AI Humanoid Robot Falls Flat on Its Face During Unveiling

Elon Musk has Optimus, a humanoid under development since 2021. Several other companies, large and small, are also investing heavily in AI humanoids.

Now AIDOL has its very own robot to play with.

Advertisement

The Russian company proudly unveiled its entry in the race to develop a commercially viable AI humanoid robot on Tuesday. To the theme from Rocky, the robot, also called "AIDOL," made its grand entrance on the stage at an exhibition hall in Moscow.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

That might have gone better.

“At first, there was a moment of silence,” Dmitry Filonov, editor in chief of Edinorog Media, who covers technology start-ups, said in a text message to the New York Times on Wednesday. “Then they began to applaud to show their support.”

The comedy continued as stagehands quickly tried to draw a make-shift curtain between the robot and the audience. Now if they only had a Men in Black Neuralyzer to wipe the witnesses' memory, everything would be fine.

X was made for this exact purpose.

Everyone selling right now after it bonds $AIdol pic.twitter.com/b91EN1qoe4 — Razor D Law (@Razordlaw) November 12, 2025

I have no idea if this is what AIDOL can really do or if it's some AI-generated imaging. Somehow, I doubt the robot that walked drunkenly on stage and fell flat on its face is the same machine shown below.

According to Idol CEO Vladimir Vitukhin, the localization rate has already reached 77%, with the target being 93%.

A RIA Novosti source in the market reported that Aidol could be priced between 100 and 300 million rubles. https://t.co/IqAUlcGm8d



From 100 million, you say?

Cough! 😳 https://t.co/1WbrkJT0dQ pic.twitter.com/xmKTPXVkyH — Reservist 🤝❌ (@ifnov1) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

Is this really China's AI humanoid robot?

For comparison, here's China's "Robot Kung Fu Master". Of course that's *all* it can do—pose and look impressive. AIDOL could probably kick its ass in actual combat and knock it right down; or at least *fall* on it and knock it right down 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7aAybCLiyz — Iddy (@My_Capering_Id) November 11, 2025

Let this be a lesson: when unveiling your country’s flagship AI-humanoid robot, perhaps test the walking before the world watches. Russia’s AIdol bot did the reverse, and gravity won. The wave, the strut, the starring moment: then face-first into stage cements its legacy. Another… pic.twitter.com/aZt6iWnPQK — Rob Kiteley (@TheRobKiteley) November 13, 2025

Most AI robotic companies eschew humanizing a robot by giving it a face. AIDOL went where no company has gone before, spending millions of development dollars to give its robot a face.

Frankly, the name "AIDOL" just isn't going to cut it. I'm thinking we should call it "Charlie" in honor of "Charlie Brown." Seems more apt.

Recommended: BBC Issues a Humiliating Apology to Trump for Deliberately Biased Edit of His J6 Speech

One more, because how appropriate is it that AIDOL, a Russian robot, appears to be drunk when walking on stage?

« AIDOL » humanoid robot reveal in Moscow



Powered by vodka pic.twitter.com/qYQi5z0yqB — Thomas (@Lorkydey) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

New York Times:

Mr. Filonov said it was not unusual for robotics start-ups to experience growing pains, pointing to the company Boston Dynamics as another example. A few years ago, it compiled a blooper reel featuring its Atlas robot that drew widespread attention online. Writing on his Substack blog before Tuesday’s event, Mr. Filonov said the AIDOL robot was expected to have mobility issues. He said that the vast majority of humanoid robots don’t have faces, but that the developers of AIDOL had told him they had invested heavily in its face and in technology that is meant to mimic humans. “I think that they were just unlucky,” he said.

Perhaps they could enter AIDOL in one of those school science fairs. It would fit right in with the plaster of paris erupting volcanoes and lava lamps.

PJ Media has been a source of independent news for more than 20 years. Unafraid to take on the critical issues that the national media won't cover, our team of writers and editors works tirelessly to bring stories that inform and make readers think about America and its place in the world.

Help us continue to report the news you care about. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.