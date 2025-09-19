Appeals Court Dismisses 'Mary Poppins of Disinformation' Lawsuit Against Fox News

Nina Jankowicz, the former chair of Joe Biden's Disinformation Governance Board, was upset at Fox News when the outlet ran stories accusing her of doing her job: trying to stifle speech in opposition to her boss, the president.

Jankowicz sued Fox in federal court on the unprecedented grounds that Fox's critical reporting made her feel "unsafe."

"Jankowicz alleged that Fox News's defamatory coverage forced her to resign in 2022 from the Disinformation Governance Board, the short-lived agency she briefly helmed at the Department of Homeland Security, and caused unspecified harm to her well-being that could only be fixed with a massive financial settlement," reported the Washington Free Beacon.

A lower court unceremoniously tossed the suit, and the appeals court was, if anything, quicker in giving her lawsuit the heave-ho. They didn't buy her argument that Fox defamed her by showing her picture when criticizing the disinformation board.

“Jankowicz’s position—that criticism of government is transformed into actionable defamation when a television program displays an image of a government official or references a government official’s name in the same segment—is precisely the sort of attack on core free expression rights that Sullivan sought to avoid,” the court decision reads.

Jankowicz came into her office as chair of the Disinformation Governance Board as a Democratic activist. To put it mildly, she is a kook.

She referred to herself as the "Mary Poppins of Disinformation" and filmed a bizarre rendition of "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

She wanted "verified" users of Twitter (now X) to have the power to alter posts if they were deemed "disinformation."

She said on a Zoom call that “there are a lot of people who shouldn’t be verified, who aren’t legit” because “they’re not trustworthy.”

She added, “Verified people can essentially start to ‘edit’ Twitter [in] the same sort of way that Wikipedia is so they can add context to certain tweets.”

When I think of how close we came to having this left-wing nutcase in Washington, policing speech, I get the chills.

The New York Post’s Benjamin Weingarten wrote, “If you were trying to discredit your own regime, you would be hard-pressed to do better than create a Ministry of Truth, house it within your domestic-security apparatus and appoint a serial spewer of untruth to lead it.”

Jankowicz attacked the entire U.S. justice system for failing to see the merits of her ridiculous lawsuit.

Washington Free Beacon:

The court's decision was "chilling," Jankowicz argued, because it failed to punish Fox News for manufacturing a "fake controversy" that will "forever affect my life, my career, and my family's safety." While acknowledging that her lawsuit would no longer proceed, she vowed to redouble her efforts to "fight for the truth" with unyielding courage. "I will continue to speak up, to inform, to advocate, and to resist the assault on our rights and freedoms being perpetrated by the Trump Administration and its allies, even as doing so comes at great personal expense and consequence," she crowed. Jankowicz has repeatedly cast herself as a victim of right-wing outrage since stepping down as "disinformation czar." Days after she resigned, Jankowicz went on MSNBC, the failing left-wing network, to slam her critics for unfairly describing her as a "partisan actor," which she definitely was. In addition to volunteering for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, donating to Democratic candidates, and praising Democrats on social media, Jankowicz was a member of a Harry Potter-themed musical ensemble whose hit song "Nevertheless, I Persisted" was an ode to Democratic senator and racial fabulist Elizabeth Warren.

She tried to touch all the bases on her GoFundMe page when pleading for cash by bringing up the murder of Charlie Kirk.

"As the nation reels from the highest profile political assassination in decades, following a year of other high profile acts of political violence, it's hard not to interpret the Third Circuit's decision as a shrug: to the suffering Fox's coverage caused me, to the suffering the network's lies have caused others, and to our suffering democracy, abdicating the role the courts might play in healing our poisoned political discourse," she claimed.

Nina Jankowicz fully supported the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop before the 2020 election. Apparently, some disinformation is more equal than others.

